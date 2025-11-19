The SEC is full of historic rivalries, and on Saturday, one of the most heated SEC rivalries is set to renew when the Florida Gators host the Tennessee Volunteers at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Gators have historically dominated this rivalry, winning 17 of the past 20 meetings against the Volunteers. According to the latest Week 13 college football odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Vols are 3.5-point favorites, while the over/under for total points scored is 57.5. Elsewhere in SEC play, the Kentucky Wildcats will try to spoil Vanderbilt's chances of making the College Football Playoff at 3:30 p.m. ET. Another SEC matchup that SportsLine's model has identified value in is Arkansas vs. Texas (-8.5). Three college football picks involving Tennessee, Kentucky and Texas are part of an SEC college football parlay at FanDuel Sportsbook that pays out nearly 6-1.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times, and it is profitable on its top-rated money-line and over/under picks since the beginning of the 2024 season. Anybody following those college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Combining the model's three picks into a CFB parlay at FanDuel would result in a payout of +573 (risk $100 to win $573).

Tennessee (-3.5) vs. Florida (-118, FanDuel)

Florida has dominated this rivalry over the years, winning 17 of the past 20 meetings against Tennessee. However, the Gators limp into Saturday's showdown having lost four of their last five games overall. Meanwhile, Tennessee features the second-ranked scoring offense in college football, averaging 43.4 points per game. SportsLine's model is projecting Tennessee to secure a 30-23 victory on Saturday, helping the Volunteers cover the spread in 54% of simulations.

Kentucky (+9.5) vs. Vanderbilt (-110, FanDuel)

The Wildcats should enter this matchup full of confidence after reeling off two consecutive dominant victories. Kentucky recorded a 38-7 win over Florida two weeks ago, and then followed that up with a 42-10 victory over Tennessee Tech. In addition, the Wildcats are 4-1 in their past five games against Vanderbilt on the road. SportsLine's model is backing Vanderbilt to secure the 31-24 victory at home, but Kentucky stays within the spread in 55% of simulations.

Texas (-8.5) vs. Arkansas (-110, FanDuel)

Texas is coming off a defeat at Georgia, but the Longhorns will look to get back on track with a convincing win over Arkansas at home. The Razorbacks are the only team in the SEC winless in conference play. Texas, meanwhile, is 7-0 in its past seven games at home and 4-1 in its past five games overall. SportsLine's model is backing Texas to record a convincing double-digit victory at home, helping the Longhorns cover the spread 69% of the time.