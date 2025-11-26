Michigan vs. Ohio State is the biggest rivalry in the Big Ten and it's often a game of enormous consequence. This year is no exception, with the Buckeyes at No. 1 in the latest CFP rankings and Michigan clinging on to hope of making the tournament at No. 15. Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET and the latest Week 14 college football odds from DraftKings list the Buckeyes as 10-point road favorites while the over/under is 43.5 points.

Ohio State is the defending national champion and has undoubtedly earned its spot atop the rankings, but Michigan has won four in a row in the rivalry. That's a big reason why the SportsLine Projection Model is backing the Wolverines to cover the spread. It's also recommending Minnesota on the money line against Wisconsin (-108) and Under 56.5 in Rutgers vs. Penn State for a Big Ten parlay on DraftKings that pays +593.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks. Anybody following its college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Three Big Ten betting picks for CFB Week 14 (odds subject to change):

Michigan +10 vs. Ohio State (-108)

Minnesota money line vs. Wisconsin (-108)

Under 56.5 points in Rutgers vs. Penn State (-115)

Combining the model's three picks into a CFB parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +593 (risk $100 to win $593).

Michigan +10 vs. Ohio State (-108, DraftKings)

The Wolverines don't have a signature win on their resume, but they certainly have a chance for one on Saturday and losses at No. 8 Oklahoma and No. 17 USC seem easily forgivable by the committee. Michigan was a meager 6-5 squad last season when they went to Columbus to beat the eventual national champions. Meanwhile, Ohio State hasn't been seriously tested since a Week 1 win over Texas. Even with the best roster in the country, this is a steep number and the model predicts that Michigan covers in 58% of simulations.

Minnesota money line vs. Wisconsin (-108, DraftKings)

Paul Bunyan's Axe will be on the line on Saturday as Minnesota (6-5) hosts Wisconsin (4-7) for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff. Both of these offenses have struggled to produce throughout the season but each program is also formidable defensively. In an evenly matched game, look to the recent history. Minnesota has and covered the spread in two of three head-to-head matchups since Luke Fickell took over at Wisconsin and the Golden Gophers have taken three of four overall. The model predicts that Minnesota wins in 58% of simulations.

Under 56.5 points in Rutgers vs. Penn State (-115, DraftKings)

Bowl eligibility will be on the line when Rutgers hosts Penn State for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff on Saturday. The Nittany Lions have won two in a row after a six-game losing streak and the defense has been at the forefront of the revival, as they only gave up 10 points to both Michigan State and Nebraska. Meanwhile, the Rutgers offense has scored 13 points or fewer in three of its last five games. The model predicts that the Under hits in 68% of simulations.