College football conference championship games have arrived as 10 titles will be claimed over the course of Friday or Saturday. Only three of the Championship Week matchups are rematches from the regular season, so bettors will have a lot to study when it comes to the Week 14 college football odds. The stakes are perhaps the highest in the Pac-12 Championship Game as No. 4 Washington and No. 6 Oregon clash on Friday evening in what could serve as a de facto play-in game for the College Football Playoffs. The latest Championship Week odds list Oregon as the 9.5-point favorite.

Depending on how the other matchups shake out, No. 1 Georgia and No. 8 Alabama (+6) might also be playing for one playoff spot in the SEC Championship Game (4 p.m. ET, CBS) on Saturday. Other spreads of note include No. 7 Texas (-14.5) vs. No. 18 Oklahoma State, No. 4 Florida State (-2.5) vs. No. 14 Louisville and No. 2 Michigan (-23.5) vs. No. 16 Iowa. Before locking in any college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the top Week 14 college football expert picks, predictions and best bets from Barrett Sallee.

Sallee is a true insider -- a CBS Sports analyst, SiriusXM host, Heisman voter and consistently one of the top CBS Sports experts picking games against the spread. He debuted with SportsLine in 2017 and has delivered his three best college football picks to members each week.

Top Week 14 college football expert predictions

One of Sallee's top Week 14 college football picks: He likes the Under (55) in the Big 12 title game between Texas and Oklahoma State at noon ET. The Longhorns are giving up just 17.25 points per game this season, which ranks 12th in the nation. Texas boasts the top-ranked red zone defense and the Longhorns have held their opponents to 16 points or less in three of their last five games.

In addition, the total has gone Under in seven of Texas' last 10 games overall, while the Under has hit in nine of Oklahoma State's last 10 contests played in December.

"Everything is on the line for the Longhorns, and it's doubtful that they will open things up very much knowing that a College Football Playoff berth is within reach," Sallee told SportsLine. "Simply put, they don't need style points." See what other picks Sallee likes at SportsLine.

