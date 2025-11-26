The final week of the regular season has arrived, and several SEC rivalries are set to renew on Saturday. One of those historic rivalries set to unfold is the Iron Bowl, when the Auburn Tigers host the Alabama Crimson Tide at 7:30 p.m. ET. According to the latest Week 14 college football odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Crimson Tide are favored by 5.5 points, while the over/under for total points scored is 48.5. Elsewhere in SEC play, the Tennessee Volunteers will look to spoil Vanderbilt's chances of making the College Football Playoff at 3:30 p.m. ET. Another SEC matchup that SportsLine's model has identified value in is LSU (+10.5) vs. Oklahoma. Three college football picks involving Alabama, Tennessee and LSU are part of an SEC college football parlay at FanDuel Sportsbook that pays out well over 5-1.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times, and it is profitable on its top-rated money-line and over/under picks since the beginning of the 2024 season. Anybody following those college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Three betting picks for CFB Week 14 (odds subject to change):

Alabama (-5.5) vs. Auburn (-110)

Tennessee (-2.5) vs. Vanderbilt (-110)

LSU (+10.5) vs. Oklahoma (-122)

Combining the model's three picks into a CFB parlay at FanDuel would result in a payout of +563 (risk $100 to win $563).

Alabama (-5.5) vs. Auburn (-110, FanDuel)

The Crimson Tide have dominated this series in recent years, and they have more to play for on Saturday. With a victory at Auburn, Alabama, which has won five straight against the Tigers, will likely cement its place in the College Football Playoff. The Crimson Tide boast one of the nation's top-ranked scoring defenses, holding opponents to just 16.2 points per game, which ranks 10th in college football. SportsLine's model is projecting Alabama to secure a 27-19 victory on Saturday, helping the Crimson Tide cover the spread in 55% of simulations.

Tennessee (-2.5) vs. Vanderbilt (-110, FanDuel)

The Volunteers would love nothing more to spoil Vanderbilt's hopes of reaching the College Football Playoff for the first time. Tennessee is coming off a convincing 31-11 victory at Florida behind a strong showing from running back DeSean Bishop, who racked up 24 carries for 116 yards and two touchdowns. Tennessee has won six striaght against the Commodores, and the Vols are 12-2 in their previous 14 games at home. SportsLine's model is backing Tennessee to record a 34-28 victory at home, helping the Volunteers cover the spread 57% of the time.

LSU (+10.5) vs. Oklahoma (-122, FanDuel)

LSU barely snuck past Western Kentucky last week, beating the Hilltoppers 13-10 at home. However, the Tigers and Sooners both feature disruptive defenses, as both teams rank inside the top 20 in scoring defense. The total has gone Under in 10 of Oklahoma's last 12 games, which should play in favor of the Tigers covering the spread. SportsLine's model is backing Oklahoma to secure the 23-20 victory at home, but LSU stays within the spread in 64% of simulations.