USC coach Lincoln Riley wasted little time in making presence felt as the Trojans rang up 66 points versus Rice in the season opener. That's the most USC has scored in any game since Pete Carroll was roaming the sideline back in 2008. The No. 10 Trojans will have a much more stern test as they visit Stanford on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET as part of the Week 2 college football schedule. USC is just 1-4 when playing at Stanford since Carroll left for the NFL, but that hasn't stopped Vegas from getting firmly behind the Trojans with the Week 2 college football lines.

Caesars Sportsbook has USC as 8.5-point favorites in what's the only Pac-12 matchup of the week. The other ranked team in the conference will face an FCS foes as No. 13 Utah takes on Southern Utah, while previously ranked Oregon will host Eastern Washington. Where are the best values on the board for Week 2 across the nation? Before locking in any college football bets, be sure to see the top Week 2 college football expert picks, predictions and best bets from Barrett Sallee.

Sallee is a true insider -- a CBS Sports analyst, SiriusXM host, Heisman voter and consistently one of the top CBS Sports experts picking games against the spread -- and his best bets have helped bring in huge returns. He debuted with SportsLine in 2017 and has delivered in a big way on his college football picks.

Over the past three-plus years, he is 109-92 in his popular best bets column at SportsLine, including going 4-2 so far this season. Anybody who has been following him is way up.

Now, he has turned his attention to the Week 2 college football odds from Caesars and is sharing his top three best bets.

Top Week 2 college football expert predictions

One of Sallee's top college football picks for Week 2: He's backing the Under 64.5 in the matchup between No. 17 Pittsburgh and No. 24 Tennessee at 3:30 p.m. ET in Pittsburgh. Even though the Vols blew out Ball State last week, they tipped their hand as to what they want to do on offense this year and that's establish the run. Three different players had at least 10 carries and that doesn't even include dual-threat quarterback Hendon Hooker, who was replaced early in the third quarter with a big lead.

Meanwhile, Pitt's offense is explosive as evident by it scoring 28 points in a 19-minute stretch last week. But it's also vulnerable to any type of pass rush as QB Kedon Slovis was sacked five times versus West Virginia. The Mountaineers had just 29 sacks as a team a year ago while Tennessee had 34, with both teams playing 13 games. Slovis should be under pressure all day and sacks are drive killers, and thus, points killers.

With the Vols utilizing a ground-heavy approach and Pitt having drives end in punts instead of points, those will eat up much of the clock. Thus, Sallee doesn't anticipate as many points as Vegas thinks as he confidently favors the Under. See who else Sallee likes at SportsLine.

Sallee has also found two other college football picks he's high on, including another total he says is inflated by several points.

