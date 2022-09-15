After a stunning Week 2 slate, the Week 3 college football schedule has arrived. Bettors are picking up the pieces after massive upsets such as Appalachian State beating Texas A&M, Georgia Southern knocking off Nebraska and Marshall stunning Notre Dame unfolded last week. Alabama backers also go burned as Texas easily stayed within the 21.5-point spread in a 20-19 Crimson Tide win. The Week 3 college football odds from Caesars Sportsbook list top-ranked Georgia as a 24.5-point favorite against South Carolina.

No. 6 Oklahoma is laying 11.5 against Nebraska as the Cornhuskers move on after firing head coach Scott Frost. And in the only two matchups of ranked teams this week, No. 24 Texas A&M is -5.5 against No. 13 Miami (Fla.) and No. 25 Oregon is -3.5 against No. 12 BYU. Before locking in any college football bets on those games or others, be sure to see the top Week 3 college football expert picks, predictions and best bets from Barrett Sallee.

Sallee is a true insider -- a CBS Sports analyst, SiriusXM host, Heisman voter and consistently one of the top CBS Sports experts picking games against the spread -- and his best bets have helped bring in huge returns. He debuted with SportsLine in 2017 and has delivered in a big way on his college football picks.

Over the past three-plus years, he is 111-92 in his popular best bets column at SportsLine, including going 6-3 so far this season. Anybody who has been following him is way up.

Now, he has turned his attention to the Week 3 college football odds from Caesars and is sharing his top three best bets over at SportsLine. If you parlay them together, you could be looking at a return of around 6-1. Get his top college football picks now.

Top Week 3 college football expert predictions

One of Sallee's top college football picks for Week 3: He's backing Oklahoma (-11.5) against Nebraska in a noon ET kickoff.

Few teams in the nation have gotten off to as poor of a start as Nebraska. The Cornhuskers are 1-2 with only a win over FCS-level North Dakota. The upset loss against Georgia Southern last week spelled the end of the Frost era, opening up the door for interim head coach Mickey Joseph.

Oklahoma is relatively untested through two games, but the defense looks to be improved under new coach Brent Venables as it has given up fewer than 4.0 yards per play. That stingy defense facing a reeling program should lead to a comfortable Oklahoma win.

"What's more important, though, is that success combined with a Cornhuskers team that is an abject disaster after firing coach Scott Frost will make this one a blowout," Sallee told SportsLine. "This is, at the very least, a 14-point game. It might even get to that point by halftime." See who else Sallee likes at SportsLine.

How to make Week 3 college football picks

Sallee has also found two other college football picks he's high on, including a spread he's jumping all over because of an "alarming" stat. You can only see his picks at SportsLine.

What are the best bets for Week 3 of college football? And which college football picks need to be part of your parlays? Visit SportsLine now to see Barrett Sallee's college football best bets, all from one of the top analysts in the nation who has crushed his picks for SportsLine.