College football Saturdays always deliver plenty of marquee matchups, but the most compelling storylines often run deeper than the betting lines or final scores. This weekend brings three games with massive implications -- Tennessee vs. Georgia, Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame, and Florida vs. LSU -- and each game has stakes could shape the rest of the season for these programs, be it College Football Playoff hopes for Notre Dame, Billy Napier's job security at Florida or Tennessee's Josh Heupel looking to exorcise his Georgia problem.

Instead of just picking winners, we're breaking down the key battles that will define these showdowns. I spent years in college football front offices and now use that expertise to evaluate and rank all college football transfers. Here are the hidden factors I'm watching that could ultimately swing the outcome.

No. 6 Georgia at No. 15 Tennessee

My prediction: Tennessee 20, Georgia 13

Tennessee welcomes Georgia to Knoxville this Saturday in one of the weekend's most intriguing SEC matchups. Georgia, a top-six team nationally, enters with its usual defensive standard under Kirby Smart but lingering questions on offense. Tennessee, meanwhile, is off to a surprising start behind transfer quarterback Joey Aguilar and contributions from several new faces. Here's what to keep an eye on when the Dawgs and Vols square off.

Tennessee's new offensive identity

Tennessee's offseason was anything but smooth. Losing starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava under very public circumstances forced Josh Heupel to adjust quickly. The answer came in Joey Aguilar, a transfer from Appalachian State whose play didn't generate much excitement last year. But through two games, Aguilar has thrived in Heupel's quarterback-friendly system, showing poise and confidence pushing the ball vertically, completing four of seven throws of 20-plus yards, per PFF.

More than Aguilar, Tennessee has impressed in the trenches. The offensive line stood out in its win over Syracuse, with transfers Wendell Moe (Arizona) and Sam Pendleton (Notre Dame) sliding into key roles alongside former five-star Lance Heard and emerging sophomore Shamurad Umarov. Of Tennessee's seven transfer additions, five are already starting or playing significant snaps -- a testament to the staff's ability to identify players who fit seamlessly into key roles.

Offensively, the Vols are balanced. Aguilar's deep ball is complemented by a three-headed rushing attack featuring Deshaun Bishop, Peyton Lewis and Star Thomas, each bringing a different style. At receiver, Mike Matthews, Chris Brazzell and Braylon Staley give Tennessee the explosive edge it lacked a year ago.

Georgia's defense is still the gold standard

Georgia's defense remains as deep and talented as ever. Depth at edge rusher was a minor preseason concern, but players like Gabe Harris and Quintavius Johnson have emerged, while true freshman Elijah Griffin already looks like a future star along the defensive line. Inside, Jordan Hall and Christen Miller aren't Jalen Carter or Jordan Davis, but they're disruptive in their own right.

At linebacker, Glenn Schumann rotates a stacked group: Raylen Wilson, Justin Williams, CJ Allen, Kris Jones and Chris Cole -- all versatile enough to rush the passer or cover in space. In the secondary, former five-star Ellis Robinson grabbed a pick last week, while starting corners Daylen Everette and Daniel Harris continue to shoulder the bulk of the workload.

The safety spot opposite budding star KJ Bolden remains unsettled, and Tennessee will likely test redshirt sophomore Kyron Jones early to gauge his readiness.

Simply put, Georgia can challenge Tennessee's new-look offensive line from every angle. How well the Vols' front holds up will determine whether Aguilar has time to get his receivers open downfield.

Georgia's offense still full of questions

The bigger unknown lies with Georgia's offense. Its showing last week against Austin Peay was discouraging. Sophomore quarterback Gunnar Stockton averaged just 3.6 yards per attempt, with nearly 90% of his production coming after the catch. Dating back to last season, Stockton has completed only 3 of 14 passes of 20-plus yards, per PFF.

That's concerning given Georgia's significant investment at wide receiver. The Dawgs added Noah Thomas (Texas A&M) and Zachariah Branch (USC) to pair with Colbie Young and a deep tight end group led by Oscar Delp. Branch, in particular, has game-breaking speed, but the vertical passing game hasn't clicked yet.

Up front, the offensive line is still building continuity while navigating injuries. Losing five-star guard Juan Gaston in Week 1 was a major blow, and the right side of the line remains a concern if Gaston and starting right tackle Earnest Greene are unable to play this weekend. Expect Tennessee's front seven, including Nathan Robinson and Joshua Josephs, to attack that side early and often.

What Tennessee-Georgia comes down to

For Tennessee: Can the offensive line give Aguilar enough time to stretch Georgia vertically? And can the run game find daylight against Georgia's dominant front?

For Georgia: Can Stockton and the Dawgs generate explosive plays downfield, or will they remain overly reliant on short throws and yards after the catch?

Georgia has controlled the rivalry lately, winning eight straight matchups, most by comfortable margins. But Tennessee's mix of new pieces, home-field advantage and Georgia's passing-game uncertainty make this one of the weekend's most compelling showdowns. I'm calling for the upset.

No. 16 Texas A&M at No. 8 Notre Dame

My prediction: Notre Dame 27, Texas A&M 17

Saturday night, Notre Dame hosts Texas A&M in a pivotal matchup for both programs. The Irish are 6.5-point favorites, looking to rebound after a Week 1 loss to Miami -- a game in which the Hurricanes held the ball for more than seven minutes longer than Notre Dame and ran it nearly 40 times.

The Aggies enter 2-0, showing flashes of a much more dynamic offensive identity than last season. Quarterback Marcel Reed, who struggled to stretch the field at times last year, appears to have found confidence and rhythm in the passing game, giving Texas A&M a vertical threat that could challenge the Irish in ways few teams can.

Aggies passing attack gaining momentum

Although Texas A&M's offense is still evolving, Reed has shown an encouraging ability to attack downfield, averaging more than 11 yards per attempt against Utah State while mixing in a quick, dynamic passing attack.

After offseason mechanics overhaul, Texas A&M's Marcel Reed ready to shed run-first QB label for good Chris Hummer

The Aggies are best described as an explosive run-after-catch operation. NC State transfer KC Concepcion has been a perfect fit in Collin Klein's scheme, averaging over 16 yards per reception and scoring four touchdowns in his first two games. True sophomore and Mississippi State transfer Mario Craver has posted back-to-back 100-yard games, while former five-star Terry Bussey and Ashton Bethel-Roman add speed and playmaking ability on the outside, consistently challenging opposing secondaries.

The Aggies' backfield features Le'Veon Moss and Rueben Owens, two physical runners capable of testing Notre Dame between the tackles, though neither has eclipsed 100 rushing yards so far this season. The offensive line, anchored by veterans Trey Zuhn III and Ar'Maj Reed-Adams, has the experience to give Reed time but must establish a more productive ground game if Texas A&M hopes to pull off the upset.

Can the Irish contain A&M's playmakers?

Chris Ash's defense is fast, athletic and well-coached, but Miami's running game exposed some vulnerabilities along the interior defensive line. The Irish front seven, including linebackers Drayk Bowen and Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, must stay disciplined against a Collin Klein offense that isn't afraid to lean on the quarterback's legs.

In the secondary, Leonard Moore and Christian Gray handle the perimeter, while nickel Carson Hobbs will be tasked with matching A&M's speed in the slot.

One concern: Notre Dame struggled to contain Miami freshman standout Malachi Toney in Week 1, whose quickness and separation caused problems. Texas A&M's diverse receiving corps presents a similar challenge, with multiple weapons capable of winning one-on-one matchups. Limiting big plays and forcing the Aggies to sustain long drives will be key for the Irish defense.

Notre Dame's offense has game-control skill

On offense, freshman quarterback CJ Carr showed poise and confidence in his debut against Miami, even under heavy pressure. He'll look to build on that performance while leaning on one of the nation's deepest running back rooms. Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price bring speed, balance and big-play potential when given space.

The Irish also feature reliable targets in Jaden Greathouse, Jordan Faison and Malachi Fields, all of whom are looking to rebound after quiet outings in Coral Gables. Tight end Eli Raridon led the team in receiving yards in Week 1, giving Carr a dependable safety valve over the middle.

If Notre Dame's offensive line can hold up against the likes of Cashius Howell and company, the Irish can control the game with a balanced approach.

What Notre Dame-Texas A&M comes down to

For Texas A&M: Can Reed make the big throws while the Aggies establish a consistent run game?

For Notre Dame: Can the Irish limit explosive plays and win at the line of scrimmage while giving Carr time to operate?

This one should stay competitive deep into the fourth quarter. Notre Dame's home-field advantage gives it a slight edge, but Texas A&M's speed and playmaking ability will keep it close. After a tough road loss to start the season, a well-rested Notre Dame secures its first win of the year in South Bend.

Florida at No. 3 LSU

My prediction: LSU 24, Florida 13

Saturday night in Baton Rouge, LSU hosts Florida in what feels like a must-win for Billy Napier. The Tigers big favorites but are coming off a performance against Louisiana Tech that raised more questions than it answered. Their running game struggled, the offensive line looked shaky without starting center Braelin Moore, and Garrett Nussmeier was once again left managing a one-dimensional attack reminiscent of last season.

Meanwhile, Florida is reeling after a shocking home loss to South Florida, making this game pivotal not only for the Gators' season trajectory but also for Napier's future in Gainesville.

Questions at point of attack concern LSU

The biggest question for LSU this week is at center. Virginia Tech transfer Braelin Moore rolled his ankle on the opening drive against Louisiana Tech and did not return. The latest reports suggest Moore could play Saturday, but backup DJ Chester, who filled in, left questions about the position's stability.

Coming off their first opening-weekend win in four tries under Brian Kelly, the Tigers looked out of sync against the Bulldogs. The run game was stagnant, and Nussmeier finished 26 of 41 for 237 yards and a touchdown, but the offense's timing and rhythm appeared to regress from Week 1.

Caden Durham, Zavion Thomas and Harlem Berry have the talent to elevate LSU's rushing attack, but consistent space to operate has been hard to find. Joe Sloan's offense showed flashes of creativity against Clemson, yet Louisiana Tech exposed how predictable LSU's ground game can be. Against Caleb Banks and Florida's front seven, the Tigers will need more than gadget plays -- they'll need fundamentals, physicality and a quarterback poised under pressure.

Florida needs balance, consistency

For Florida, the priority is to generate a more consistent passing attack while pairing it with a dependable run game led by Jaden Baugh and Ja'Kobi Jackson.

Second-year quarterback DJ Lagway is still working his way into form after missing spring ball and part of fall camp. While he's shown flashes of poise and playmaking ability, the passing game as a whole is still searching for rhythm heading into Florida's trip to Baton Rouge.

The Gators have plenty of perimeter talent, including UCLA transfer J. Michael Sturdivant, whose vertical speed creates space for dynamic run-after-catch receivers Eugene Wilson and Vernell Brown.

Florida's passing attack has been methodical at times, and without chunk plays — or a reliable run game in the red zone — sustaining drives against an LSU defense built on speed and aggressiveness will be difficult.

If Florida can stay on schedule on early downs and avoid costly red-zone mistakes, its offense has the potential to put real pressure on LSU. Capitalizing on explosive plays when they arise will be crucial to turning drives into touchdowns instead of field goals.

This is the biggest game of Napier's career (so far)

Last week's 31-28 loss to South Florida wasn't just disappointing. It was costly. Florida committed 11 penalties for 103 yards, the most in the Napier era, including two on USF's game-winning drive.

That lack of discipline erased the clean slate the Gators showed in Week 1, when they went penalty-free in a win over LIU. Now, with LSU looming and three straight games against Top-10 opponents ahead -- eight of their final 10 games are against ranked teams -- Florida's margin for error has all but vanished.

This trip to Baton Rouge feels less like an early-season measuring stick and more like a potential turning point for both the Gators' season and Napier's future.

What LSU-Florida comes down to

For LSU: Can the Tigers reestablish their run game and take pressure off Garrett Nussmeier?

For Florida: Can DJ Lagway execute consistently, keep LSU's defense honest and avoid costly mistakes in critical situations?

LSU finds just enough balance on offense, while Nussmeier hits a few timely throws and Blake Baker's defense sets the tone in a hard-fought home win.

