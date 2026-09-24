Heading into Week 4, college football's top tier is starting to settle into place. Expected contenders like Texas A&M and Oklahoma are on the way out, while Ole Miss and USC can prove themselves with big wins this upcoming Saturday.

At the top of the weekend is a heavyweight battle in the Group of Six between two teams that nearly pulled major upsets against Big Ten foes. The winner takes control of the non-power race. There are plenty of other prove-it games between postseason hopefuls, especially as the SEC tries to work itself out.

Here are six games in Week 4 with major College Football Playoff and conference championship implications.

Western Michigan vs. Boise State

Both Western Michigan and Boise State have played electric nonconference slates to this point, and each nearly pulled an upset over a major-ranked Big Ten foe (and WMU did win). And now, the driver's seat of the Group of Six CFP race is on the line in Kalamazoo.

The Broncos of Kalamazoo have emerged as the class of the MAC in recent years after a wave of investment under coach Lance Taylor. The program was able to keep a decent amount of the roster together despite poachers. The Idaho-based Broncos laid the model for many such programs with their retention of Ashton Jeanty. Plenty of other players on the roster are back and ready.

Boise State is a seven-point favorite heading into the matchup, but that just sets up perfectly for Western Michigan to spoil the party. The loser of this game is all but eliminated from playoff contention.

No. 20 Oregon at No. 12 USC

Big Ten championship implications are on the line in Los Angeles as USC tries to break through against the Ducks. A few bad performances for Oregon are forgivable, but this is the moment when the program has to quickly elevate to a national caliber. A second loss would be devastating with a road trip to No. 1 Ohio State left on the schedule.

USC experienced a reset under Lincoln Riley, and now prepares to take the first steps back towards contention. The Trojans cruised to 4-0 for the second straight season, but failed to break through last year. With three top-13 opponents ahead, USC also has to deliver.

No. 4 Ole Miss at No. 21 Florida

Ole Miss elevated itself firmly into the playoff race with a win over LSU, but the Rebels don't get long to enjoy it before traveling to face Florida in The Swamp. The Gators are fresh off a big win over Auburn and enter the rankings for the first time since losing to South Florida last season.

SEC schedules set up brutally for nearly every program, and this opportunity is especially big for the Gators. Florida faces all of No. 1 Texas, No. 2 Georgia and No. 4 Ole Miss this season. To make the postseason, they'll have to beat at least one, and this is the only home game among them.

No. 17 Iowa at No. 18 Michigan

Behind Ohio State and Indiana, the race for the top of the Big Ten is wide open. Oregon and USC have both been inconsistent, and battle on Saturday. That leaves an opening for either the 2023 national champion Wolverines or an outsider like Iowa.

For Iowa, the time is crucial. The Hawkeyes are surging behind star running back Kamari Moulton and wide receiver transfer Tony Diaz. There's optimism that this could be one of the best Iowa teams in years. They can elevate themselves in the Big House.

No. 10 LSU vs. No. 23 Texas A&M

This could be a serious loser-goes-home game. The Tigers and Aggies are both coming off difficult losses: the Tigers to Ole Miss, and Texas A&M at home against Kentucky. Both offenses are facing major questions after disappointing performances.

LSU's defense is probably the best unit in the game, especially going against a Texas A&M offense still lacking identity. The loser of this game will likely pick up a second SEC loss, essentially eliminating them from SEC championship consideration. Both also still have games remaining against No. 1 Texas and No. 8 Alabama.

No. 1 Texas at No. 14 Tennessee

Is Texas real? The Longhorns looked inconsistent during a lackluster win over UTSA, with the offense mustering only 4.8 yards per play. Tennessee hasn't yet played a quality opponent, but the Volunteers are positioned well to take advantage of yet another slow start for Texas.

Tennessee is 3-0 and is averaging just shy of 300 yards rushing per game. An upset victory would help set the tone for another playoff-caliber season.