After a week of blockbusters, Week 5 presents more minefields than heavyweight battles. Seven AP Top 10 teams are on the road as they try to keep their postseason hopes alive.

A major SEC quarterback battle leads the list with Alabama's Keelon Russell and Mississippi State's Kamario Taylor battling for supremacy. Ohio State also makes its return to Iowa for the first time in nearly a decade, while USC faces a critical rebound spot after its embarrassing finish against Oregon.

Here are six games in Week 5 with major College Football Playoff and conference championship implications.

No. 7 Alabama at No. 16 Mississippi State

Starkville will be out in full force as Mississippi State faces its biggest matchup since 2014. The Bulldogs outlasted No. 19 Missouri last week to enter the rankings, but a home game against No. 7 Alabama will prove whether Mississippi State is ready for primetime.

Since a slow start against Kentucky, quarterback Keelon Russell has been otherworldly. The Tide have averaged 48.0 points per game on the year, despite playing three Power Four opponents. If Mississippi State is up for the challenge, it will enter the postseason picture.

No. 5 Ohio State at No. 14 Iowa

The last time Ohio State went to Iowa City, the Hawkeyes dropped a 50-burger on Urban Meyer to keep the Buckeyes out of the College Football Playoff. It's safe to say we don't expect a repeat of that performance, but Iowa is riding high after stunning Michigan with a walk-off touchdown in the Big House.

Ohio State plays its first road game since losing in Week 2 against Texas. The Buckeyes still have a difficult path ahead with No. 6 Indiana, No. 18 USC and No. 15 Oregon. Iowa can play its way into the Big Ten title race; a loss would be devastating for Ohio State's chances.

Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech

College athletics staffer Shelton Moss found an amazing stat this week: Virginia Tech vs. Pittsburgh will be the first game in the history of modern college football to feature a pair of 4-0 major conference teams -- while both are unranked. The Panthers and Hokies have been disrespected by the polling public, but that could change this week.

Panthers quarterback Mason Heintschel has been unbelievable early, posting two separate 400-yard performances. Virginia Tech hasn't been perfect, but they've pulled away in wins over Maryland and Boston College. The winner of this game emerges ranked and likely the top contender to Miami in the ACC after Louisville's unfortunate stumble.

No. 8 Florida at No. 25 Missouri

Florida has suddenly emerged as one of the breakout programs of the season, and they face one of their biggest tests on the road against Missouri. The Tigers aren't the most fearsome opponent on the schedule, but maintaining focus after an euphoric victory will prove much about the Gators' mettle.

With a win, Florida could climb even higher into the playoff picture. Missouri also remains a dark horse candidate, even after losing a close road matchup against Mississippi State. Losing to Florida shuts that door.

No. 4 Miami at Clemson

There are very few real reasons for concern as Miami plays Clemson, but road trips against high-talent teams can get weird. Just last year, Indiana struggled against a reeling Penn State, needing a Heisman moment drive from Fernando Mendoza to get through.

Clemson's offense has been a total disaster through four games, but the defense remains at least a little salty. If quarterback Darian Mensah and receiver Malachi Toney can dice through it, that adds just another level of credibility.

No. 18 USC vs. Washington

Are the Trojans serious about contending for the postseason? This is the moment where it's put to the test. USC has been under fire all week after collapsing down the stretch against Oregon, and the Trojans have not handled pressure well under Lincoln Riley.

Washington was projected as a dark-horse postseason contender with Demond Williams back, but the Huskies have been one of the most disappointing teams in the Big Ten. Is it a get-right opportunity for the Trojans… but can they get right?

No. 10 BYU at TCU

The Cougars have passed their early tests, including an 11-point victory against Arizona in Week 2. Now, conference play gets underway in earnest as the Cougars travel to face a struggling TCU squad.

The Horned Frogs have made huge mistakes early in the season, losing both Power Four games by one score. However, this is their first home conference game of the season, and TCU needs to pull off some magic to avoid disaster. For BYU, every game matters as they try to make the Big 12 title game and postseason. It's yet another big prove-it spot.