The co-leaders in both the SEC East and the SEC West meet up during the Week 6 college football schedule. In the East, No. 20 Kentucky goes to Athens to take on top-ranked Georgia, and the Bulldogs are 14.5-point favorites in the latest Week 6 college football odds via the SportsLine consensus. It's expected to be a tighter matchup in the 3:30 p.m. ET SEC on CBS matchup when Texas A&M hosts No. 11 Alabama (-2.5). There's also a SEC crossover matchup between ranked teams as No. 21 Missouri hosts No. 23 LSU (-6.5).

Other Week 6 college football spreads of note around the nation include No. 3 Texas (-6.5) vs. No. 12 Oklahoma in the 2023 Red River Showdown, No. 10 Notre Dame at No. 25 Louisville (+6.5), and No. 4 Ohio State hosting Maryland (+19.5). Before locking in any Week 6 college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the top Week 6 college football expert picks, predictions and best bets from Barrett Sallee.

Sallee is a true insider -- a CBS Sports analyst, SiriusXM host, Heisman voter and consistently one of the top CBS Sports experts picking games against the spread. He debuted with SportsLine in 2017 and has delivered his three best college football picks to members each week.

Top Week 6 college football expert predictions

One of Sallee's top Week 6 college football picks: He's taking No. 17 Miami (-20.5) to cover against Georgia Tech in an 8 p.m. ET kickoff on Saturday.

Georgia Tech had one of the worst losses among Power Five teams in Week 5, giving up 38 unanswered points and ultimately falling 38-27 to Bowling Green, a MAC squad that entered that game winless against FBS competition.

Miami, meanwhile, is cruising with a 4-0 straight-up record and three covers in as many tries against FBS competition this year.

"Their perfect season will continue this weekend against a wretched Yellow Jackets squad," Sallee told SportsLine. "The Jackets haven't found their offensive identity, and Miami's defense has created chaos in every game this season. Even if this game is close for a half -- which is unlikely -- Miami will pull away in the second half for an easy cover." See what other picks Sallee likes at SportsLine.

