Top-ranked Georgia and No. 2 Michigan are both undefeated and the top two favorites in the national title odds. That hasn't translated to much success for bettors this season, however. Georgia is 0-4-1 ATS, while Michigan is now 1-3-1 ATS after picking up its first cover of the season against Nebraska in Week 5. The talent on each roster makes it tough to fade these teams on any given week, but the Week 6 college football schedule brings more tough questions for bettors as they evaluate these squads.

The SportsLine consensus Week 6 college football odds list the Bulldogs at -14.5 against No. 20 Kentucky. Michigan, meanwhile, is laying 18.5 points on the road against Minnesota. How should you bet on those powerhouses this week, and what other Week 6 college football spreads, totals and money lines should you target? Before locking in any Week 6 college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the top Week 6 college football expert picks, predictions and best bets from Barrett Sallee.

Sallee is a true insider -- a CBS Sports analyst, SiriusXM host, Heisman voter and consistently one of the top CBS Sports experts picking games against the spread. He debuted with SportsLine in 2017 and has delivered his three best college football picks to members each week.

One of Sallee's top Week 6 college football picks: He likes the No. 17 Miami (FL) Hurricanes (-20) to cover at home against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in an 8 p.m. ET ACC matchup on Saturday.

Miami opened at -19.5 but bettors have since pushed that line further. Georgia Tech is coming off a humiliating double-digit loss against Bowling Green last week. That caused head coach Brent Key to make some adjustments on his coaching staff, casting more doubts about the direction of this program.

Miami, meanwhile, has exceeded its modest expectations this season. The Hurricanes have won their four games by an average of 31 points. Most of that damage has come against overmatched opponents, but they also beat Texas A&M 48-33, so there's plenty of evidence that they can handle a big number against a Power Five team.

Sallee notes that "Miami's defense has created chaos in every game this season," and he sees that as a nightmare matchup for a Georgia Tech offense that doesn't have much rhythm right now. See what other picks Sallee likes at SportsLine.

