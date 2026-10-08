Week 6 of the college football has some major matchups on deck as two battles of undefeated programs headline the slate. Georgia and Alabama prepare to battle in Tuscaloosa in one of the marquee matchups of 2026, while Nebraska puts its undefeated mark on the line against the reigning national champs.

As we get into conference play, though, the scope of the games shifts. Now, conference championship races are starting to take center stage, especially as disparate schedules stand out. The SEC race especially looks closer than ever with tiebreakers dotting the horizon, and the Pac-12 could experience a major upheaval if Fresno State can upset its standard-bearer.

Here are six major matchups that will have major implications on the College Football Playoff race.

No. 2 Georgia at No. 6 Alabama

The battle in Tuscaloosa ranks among the best matchups of the season, and the winner will have a serious shot at No. 1 in the country. The Bulldogs are totally unimpeachable and have dominated teams on both sides of the ball amidst a spotless start.

But through five games, Alabama looks back to business. The Crimson Tide are averaging a nation-leading 50 points against Power Four competition, including a 56-23 shellacking of Mississippi State last week. Keelon Russell looks like one of the best SEC quarterbacks in years; will it be enough?

No. 7 Indiana at Nebraska

The second battle of undefeateds takes place in Lincoln as the unranked Cornhuskers host the reigning national champions. Nebraska hasn't played a quality opponent, but they're beating teams by an average of 29.4 points per game.

Indiana is the first major prove-it spot. The Hoosiers are undefeated, but showed some flaws during a 29-23 win over Northwestern two weeks ago. With a win, Nebraska can firmly join the shortlist of Big Ten playoff contenders. With USC and Penn State sidelined, there's plenty of space.

No. 22 Houston at Kansas State

A pair of one-loss teams battle to stay alive in the conference championship race. The Cougars needed a comeback to outlast UCF last week after a slow offensive start. Kansas State's loss to Cincinnati in the Big 12 opener was a stunner, but they've otherwise looked the part. The top-three group of Texas Tech, Utah and BYU are set in the Big 12, but the winner of this group could crash the party.

No. 1 Texas vs. Oklahoma

Maybe this game doesn't belong on the list. The Sooners look the part of a total disaster after a 2-2 start, including one of the worst offenses in the nation. But it is the Red River Rivalry, and that means technically anything can happen.

The Longhorns have been inconsistent since their furious comeback against Ohio State, including a 20-17 clunker against Tennessee. A dominant win could cement their spot at No. 1, even as Alabama and Georgia battle. A loss would be brutal as the Longhorns head into a stretch of five straight games against AP Top 20 opponents.

No. 13 Oregon vs. No. 21 UCLA

Two of the most exciting teams in the country meet in Eugene on Saturday. The Bruins are undefeated and look completely transformed under first-year coach Bob Chesney. While cross-city rival USC has struggled on cross-country road trips, UCLA obliterated Maryland 54-3 in their last game.

Oregon is a different kind of challenge. The Ducks shook off an early loss to Oklahoma State to beat USC at The Coliseum, even with starting quarterback Dante Moore sidelined by a concussion. Backup Dylan Raiola will likely get the start against UCLA, and staying on track is vital with No. 5 Ohio State still left on the schedule.

No. 10 LSU at Kentucky

The Tigers haven't had much chance to impress since losing to Ole Miss in Week 3, but a road trip to Kentucky is a potential get-right spot. The Wildcats sit at 4-1 after a stunning win over South Carolina, which caused Texas A&M to slip up at home. If LSU is a serious SEC contender, they'll show it against Kentucky.

No. 23 Boise State at Fresno State

At this point, the Pac-12 remains the overwhelming favorite to produce the Group of Six's berth in the CFP. No. 23 Boise State faces its biggest conference battle yet against Fresno State, perhaps the most underrated team in the conference. Since a poor showing against USC in the opener, the Bulldogs have been dominant, winning every game by at least 14 points. The line is only 6.5; don't be surprised if Fresno State pulls off a major upset.