The 2025 college football season continues with a loaded Week 6 college football schedule, and there are several underdogs worth backing on Saturday. No. 14 Iowa State is off to a 5-0 start this season, but it is a road underdog at Cincinnati in a noon ET kickoff. SportsLine's model has the Cyclones winning more than 70% of the time, making it one of the best bets of the week at DraftKings Sportsbook. The model has revealed two other underdogs for Saturday's college football action as well.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football spread picks, and is a profitable 37-24 combined on money-line and over/under college football picks since the beginning of 2024. Anybody following its college football betting picks could have seen strong returns.

Three Saturday college football underdog picks for Week 6 (odds subject to change):

Iowa State +100 vs. Cincinnati

Maryland +200 vs. Washington

South Alabama +114 vs. Troy

Combining the model's three picks into a college football underdog parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +1184 (risk $100 to win $1,184).

Iowa State +100 vs. Cincinnati (DraftKings)



While Cincinnati is off to a strong start this season, the Bearcats are facing one of the most consistent programs in the Big 12 on Saturday. Iowa State made an appearance in the conference championship last season, and it has won all five of its games this season. Cyclones quarterback Rocco Becht has 1,103 passing yards and seven touchdowns after throwing for 240 yards in a 39-14 win over Arizona State last week. East Carolina transfer Chase Sowell had a career-high 146 receiving yards in that game. Iowa State has won the last two meetings between these teams by an average of 18.5 points per game, and the model has the Cyclones winning in 71% of simulations.

Maryland +200 vs. Washington (DraftKings)



Washington is coming off its first loss of the season, getting crushed by No. 1 Ohio State in a 24-6 final. The Huskies struggled to move the ball throughout the game, and they have to get over that emotional letdown heading into this road game. Maryland had a bye last week and is 4-0 this season after picking up a 27-10 win at Wisconsin. The Terrapins have won all four of their games by double digits, as freshman quarterback Malik Washington has 1,038 passing yards and eight touchdowns. SportsLine's model has Maryland winning in 40% of simulations, which is much better than the implied odds of 33.3%.

South Alabama +114 vs. Troy (DraftKings)

South Alabama finds itself as an underdog after losing four consecutive games, but it easily covered the spread in losses to Tulane and then-No. 24 Auburn. The Jaguars only trailed North Texas by six points with three minutes left last week before allowing a late touchdown. This is a strong bounce-back opportunity, as Troy has failed to score more than 21 points in three of their first four games this season. South Alabama dominated Troy last year in a 25-9 final, closing as a 10-point favorite. The Jaguars are underdogs this time around, and the model sees value with South Alabama winning 51% of the time.