Week 6 SEC picks, games, odds: Will Auburn make another national statement or can Florida take center stage?

No. 7 Auburn will travel to The Swamp to take on No. 10 Florida in the biggest Week 6 game not only in the SEC, but all of college football. The Tigers are fresh off a thorough dismantling of Mississippi State, while the Gators cruised to a home win over Towson last weekend. Several high-profile SEC teams have the week off, but No. 3 Georgia will travel to Rocky Top to take on Tennessee in what is a big rivalry despite the Vols struggling in 2019.

Let's break down the SEC games and make picks straight up and against the spread.

2019 record straight up: 39-12 (76.5%)

2019 record against the spread: 27-23-1 (53.9%)

No. 7 Auburn at No. 10 Florida (+3): Auburn just slammed the door shut on Mississippi State running back Kylin Hill, and did the same to Texas A&M's rushing attack. If you expect the Gator rushing attack that ranks 11th in the SEC with 141.4 yards per game to suddenly reverse that trend, you're dreaming. The Tigers will make quarterback Kyle Trask beat them through the air, and that won't happen. It was important that Auburn quarterback Bo Nix lit up Mississippi State through the air last week because it gives the offense balance moving forward. But that balance won't be necessary on Saturday. As long as he takes care of the ball, the Tigers will ugly their way to a low-scoring yet convincing win. Pick: Auburn (-3)

No. 3 Georgia at Tennessee (+25): The Volunteers have quarterback issues, might bench junior Jarrett Guarantano and have been wildly inconsistent on defense. Georgia's offense, which ranks second in the SEC in yards per play at 8.1, is going to force the Vols to get to 30 points to have a chance. They won't even crack double-digits. Quarterback Jake Fromm and his talented-but-inexperienced receiving corps will have a massive day on Rocky Top. Pick: Georgia (-25)

Vanderbilt at Ole Miss (-7): The Rebels just got lit up by Alabama, and now have to deal with underrated running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn -- who ranks second in the conference with five rushing plays of 20 or more yards. Meanwhile, Ole Miss' quarterback situation is up in the air with Matt Corral still on the mend after suffering a rib injury two weeks ago and John Rhys Plumlee's emergence as a weapon over the last couple of weeks. Give me Vaughn to have a big day and the Rebels won't be able to keep up. Pick: Vanderbilt (+7)

Utah State at No. 5 LSU (-28): The Tigers always seem to have at least one game per season where a lesser opponent challenges them at home a little bit more than expected. This will be that game. Aggies quarterback Jordan Love has been awesome throughout his career, and has a chance to make a big statement on Saturday in Death Valley against a Tigers defense that hasn't lived up to its lofty standards. Love will make some plays and the Aggies will keep it within four touchdowns in front of a sleepy morning crowd. Pick: Utah State (+28)

Troy at Missouri (-25): Trojans quarterback Kaleb Barker has quietly been awesome this year. The senior has thrown for 1,367 yards and 13 touchdowns through four games, and has three different receivers with more than 200 yards. The Tigers defense is salty, and leads the SEC in total defense with 231.3 yards per game and 3.8 yards per play. It'll be tough for Barker and Co. but they will have enough success to get within 25 points. Pick: Troy (+25)

