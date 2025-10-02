The No. 9 Texas Longhorns (3-1) and the Florida Gators (1-3) square off in an SEC battle at 3:30 p.m. ET. The Longhorns torched Sam Houston 55-0 on Sept. 20. The Gators lost 26-7 to Miami in their last outing. According to the latest Week 6 college football odds, Texas is a 6.5-point favorite and the Over/Under is 41.5. Meanwhile, the No. 3 Miami Hurricanes (4-0) are traveling to play the No. 18 Florida State Seminoles (3-1) on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET. In addition, the No. 6 Texas A&M Aggies (4-0) and Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-1) collide at 7 p.m. ET. Three college football picks, including Texas, Miami, and Texas A&M, are part of a Top 10 college football parlay at DraftKings Sportsbook that pays out over 5-1.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and is a profitable 37-24 combined on money-line and over/under college football picks since the beginning of 2024. Anybody following its college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Three betting picks for CFB Week 6 (odds subject to change):

Texas (-6.5) vs. Florida (-115)

Miami (-4.5) vs. Florida State (-112)

Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M: Over 55.5 total points (-108)

Combining the model's three picks into a college football parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +581 (risk $100 to win $581).

Texas (-6.5) vs. Florida (-115, DraftKings)



The Longhorns have won three consecutive games, tallying at least 38 points in two games. Texas is 1-1 ATS after a win. Quarterback Arch Manning has completed 61% of his passes for 888 passing yards with nine passing touchdowns. Thus far into the campaign, Florida is 1-3 ATS in all games. SportsLine's model predicts that the Longhorns will cover the spread in 64% of simulations.

Miami (-4.5) vs. Florida State (-112, DraftKings)



The Seminoles are coming off their first loss, as they fell 46-38 to the Virginia Cavaliers. In that contest, Virginia finished with 440 total yards of offense, with over 200 yards in the air and on the ground. Miami is averaging 36.8 points per game, with 450.5 yards of offense. Miami quarterback Carson Beck has 972 passing yards and seven passing scores. The SportsLine model has the Hurricanes covering the spread in 52% of simulations.

Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M (-108, DraftKings)

Texas A&M's offense has been potent, averaging 35.8 points and 463.8 total yards of offense per game. Quarterback Marcel Reed has 1,076 passing yards and nine passing touchdowns. Receiver Mario Craver leads the team with 477 receiving yards and four touchdowns. The Bulldogs enter this game putting up 38.6 points per game. Mississippi State quarterback Blake Shapen has logged 1,064 passing yards and eight touchdowns. SportsLine's model had these teams combining for 59 total points, and the over cashing in 54% of simulations.