Thursday night college football can provide the opportunity for programs and conferences that don't always garner the majority of attention to be seen by a national audience, and Thursday's college football schedule is showcasing this once again. Eight teams from three different conferences go head-to-head on Thursday, providing college football betting options for online sports betting, including a pair of Conference USA contests.

Jacksonville State plays Sam Houston, who has the sixth-worst scoring defense in the nation, on CBS Sports Network at 8 p.m. ET, and one of the SportsLine model's Thursday college football best bets includes Jacksonville State to cover as 7.5-point favorites. The model sees value in all four games available for Thursday college football betting, and highlights its best bets below.

Click here to bet on Thursday's games with the latest FanDuel promo code, which offers new users $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and is a profitable 38-25 combined on money-line and over/under college football picks since the beginning of 2024. Anybody following its college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Best bets for Thursday's college football schedule

Kennesaw State (+6.5) vs. Louisiana Tech

East Carolina vs. Tulane: Under 54.5 points

Georgia Southern (+3) vs. Southern Miss

Jacksonville State (-7.5) vs. Sam Houston

Click here to bet on the Thursday college football action with the latest BetMGM bonus code, where new users can receive up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses:

Thursday college football best bets

Game: Kennesaw State Owls vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs, 7 p.m. ET

The Pick: Kennesaw State (+6.5)

The Owls have won three straight games, including once as the underdog with a 28-21 victory over Arkansas State. Kennesaw State is coming off a 24-16 win over Middle Tennessee behind 101 rushing yards on 12 carries (8.4 yards per rush) from sixth-year senior Coleman Bennett last week. The 6-foot, 210-pound back is averaging 4.9 yards per carry this season. Kennesaw State's three-game winning streak has all come by protecting home field, and the Owls remain at home again on Thursday. The model projects the Owls to stay competitive with Louisiana Tech on their home field in this Conference USA matchup, with the Owls covering the spread in 62% of simulations.

Game: East Carolina Pirates vs. Tulane Green Wave, 7:30 p.m. ET



The Pick: Under 54.5 points

The Under has hit in three straight Pirates games, and in four of their five contests this season. Meanwhile, the Under has also hit in back-to-back Tulane contests and in three of five games this year. None of the last three East Carolina games have even reached 50 combined points, largely due to the Pirates' stout defense. East Carolina ranks 13th in the nation in scoring defense (16 points per game), and Tulane is 67th in the nation in scoring at 26.2 ppg. The model projects the Under to hit in 69% of simulations.

Game: Southern Miss Golden Eagles vs. Georgia Southern Eagles, 8 p.m. ET

The Pick: Georgia Southern (+3)

Georgia Southern hosts Southern Miss on Thursday, and the Eagles are 2-0 at home this season. They've scored more than 40 points in both contests and covered the spread in both games. The Eagles rushed for more than 200 yards in each home game, led by senior running back OJ Arnold's 213 yards and three touchdowns over those two games. Southern Miss is 3-2 this season, but the Golden Eagles will play just their second game on the road. They lost to Louisiana Tech, 30-20, in their only road game this season. The model projects Georgia Southern to cover the spread in 73% of simulations.

Game: Jacksonville State Gamecocks vs. Sam Houston Bearkats, 8 p.m. ET

The Pick: Jacksonville State (-7.5)

It would be an understatement to say Sam Houston has struggled to keep opposing teams off the scoreboard this season, ranking 131st of 136 teams in scoring defense. The Bearkats are allowing 41.6 ppg this season, while allowing at least 37 points in all five games during their 0-5 start. Jacksonville State is 2-3 this season, but the Gamecocks are 1-0 in Conference USA play heading into this conference matchup on CBS Sports Network. Junior Cam Cook has 614 rushing yards on 5.5 yards per carry to lead the Gamecocks, rushing for at least 75 yards in all five games and at least 120 yards in three contests. Jacksonville State has scored at least 34 points in three of its last four games, leading the model to project Jacksonville State to cover the spread in 58% of simulations.

More college football best bets