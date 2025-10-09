The No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes (5-0) will face the No. 17 Illinois Fighting Illini at Noon ET on Saturday. Ohio State cruised to a 42-3 win over Minnesota last week. As for Illinois, they beat Purdue 43-27. According to the latest Week 6 college football odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Buckeyes are a 14.5-point favorite and the Over/Under is 49.5. Meanwhile, the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners (5-0) will face the Texas Longhorns (3-2) at 3:30 p.m. ET. In addition, the No. 7 Indiana Hoosiers (5-0) and No. 3 Oregon Ducks (5-0) square off at 3:30 p.m. ET. Three CFB picks, including the Ohio State, Oklahoma, and Oregon, are part of an undefeated college football parlay at DraftKings Sportsbook that pays out over 6-1.

Three betting picks for CFB Week 7 (odds subject to change):

Ohio State (-14.5) vs. Illinois (-115)

Indiana vs. Oregon (-7.5) (-105)

Oklahoma vs. Texas: Over 43.5 total points (-108)

Combining the model's three picks into a CFB parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +602 (risk $100 to win $602).

Ohio State (-14.5) vs. Illinois (-115, DraftKings)



Ohio State's offense is averaging 37.4 points per game, as they've scored 37-plus in three of the last four games. Sophomore quarterback Julian Sayin has thrown for 1,313 passing yards with 13 passing touchdowns. Receivers Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate are both over 430 receiving yards and four-plus touchdowns on the year. The Buckeyes have defeated Illinois in nine straight matchups, and the last five wins have been by at least 25 points. Ohio State is 4-0-1 ATS as the favorite in 2025. SportsLine's model predicts that the Buckeyes will cover the spread in 50% of simulations.

Indiana vs. Oregon (-7.5) (-105, DraftKings)



This top 10 showdown will be interesting. The Ducks are putting up 47 points per game. Sophomore quarterback Dante Moore is completing 74% of his throws for 1,210 passing yards and 14 passing touchdowns. In the aerial attack, Dakorien Moore has 296 receiving yards and two scores. Indiana's offense has been top-notch as well, averaging 47.8 points, led by junior quarterback Fernando Mendoza. Regardless, Oregon is 3-0 ATS as the home team and 1-0 ATS against ranked opponents. SportsLine's model is projecting that the Ducks cover the spread in 59% of simulations.

Oklahoma vs. Texas: Over 43.5 total points (-108, DraftKings)

The Sooners enter this game averaging 33.8 points with 415.2 yards of total offense. While it's still undecided if John Mateer will return to the field after undergoing hand surgery a few weeks ago, the offense is loaded with playmakers. Junior receiver Isaiah Sategna III has 26 catches for 359 receiving yards and three scores. Freshman running back Tory Blaylock owns 257 rushing yards and three scores. Meanwhile, Texas logs 29.6 points per contest. Sophomore quarterback Arch Manning has 1,151 passing yards and 11 touchdowns. Texas freshman Parker Livingstone also has 279 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns. SportsLine's model projects that these teams will combine for 44 total points.