The Memphis Tigers were on the wrong end of one of the most spectacular college football finishes last week, when Houston scored twice in the final four minutes to win 33-32 after the Tigers led by as many as 16 points in the fourth quarter. Even though Memphis is still an impressive 4-2, the Tigers are 5-point underdogs against a 3-3 East Carolina team whose wins have come against far weaker programs. Should you expect Memphis to bounce back as part of your Week 7 college football bets, or will they let another winnable game slip away?

Saturday's slate also features numerous high-profile Week 7 college football spreads between ranked opponents like No. 8 Oklahoma State (+3.5) at No. 13 TCU. The Minnesota Golden Gophers are looking to bounce back from their first loss of the season as 6.5-point favorites in the Week 7 college football odds on Caesars Sportsbook against No. 24 Illinois. Before locking in any college football bets on those games or others, be sure to see the top Week 7 college football expert picks, predictions and best bets from Barrett Sallee.

Sallee is a true insider -- a CBS Sports analyst, SiriusXM host, Heisman voter and consistently one of the top CBS Sports experts picking games against the spread -- and his best bets have helped bring in huge returns. He debuted with SportsLine in 2017 and has delivered in a big way on his college football picks.

Over the past three-plus years, he is 116-96 in his popular best bets column at SportsLine, including going 13-8 so far this season. Anybody who has been following him is way up.

Now, he has turned his attention to the Week 7 college football odds from Caesars and is sharing his top three best bets over at SportsLine.

Top Week 7 college football expert predictions

One of Sallee's top college football picks for Week 7: He's predicting that North Carolina (-7) will cover and win a rivalry matchup against their Tobacco Road counterpart, Duke. The Tar Heels (5-1) have only lost to Notre Dame this season, and are 3-2-1 against the spread this season. Last week against Miami, the Hurricanes out-gained UNC in offensive yardage, 538-470, but the Heels got the yards that mattered, and won outright as 4-point underdogs, 27-24.

North Carolina has won each of the last three games against Duke, and is 2-0-1 ATS against the Blue Devils in those games. Meanwhile, Duke is just 1-3 ATS in their last four games, and could be without its top wide receiver, Jalon Calhoun, who has 23 catches, 356 yards and two touchdowns this season. Last season against North Carolina, Calhoun finished with six receptions for 103 yards and a score.

North Carolina's defense could get a lift this week as one of its top defensive backs, Ja'Qurious Conley could make a return from a lower body injury. Sallee believes that North Carolina's offense will shine once again, and Conley's return could be icing on the cake as they cover and win on Saturday. See what else Sallee likes at SportsLine.

How to make Week 7 college football picks

