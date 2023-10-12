No. 10 USC has played with fire the past two weeks, barely getting past Arizona in overtime in Week 6 and letting Colorado score 20 unanswered points the week prior to make that game interesting late. The Trojans, however, remain undefeated and they'll step out of Pac-12 play this week to take on No. 21 Notre Dame in South Bend in an important matchup for USC's College Football Playoff chances. The Week 7 college football odds via the SportsLine consensus list the Irish as 3-point home favorites.

Other key matchups on the Week 7 college football schedule include No. 12 UNC (-3.5) vs. No. 25 Miami, No. 7 Washington (-3) vs. No. 8 Oregon and No. 19 Tennessee (-3) vs. Texas A&M in the 3:30 p.m. ET SEC on CBS matchup. Before locking in any Week 7 college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the top Week 7 college football expert picks, predictions and best bets from Barrett Sallee.

Sallee is a true insider -- a CBS Sports analyst, SiriusXM host, Heisman voter and consistently one of the top CBS Sports experts picking games against the spread. He debuted with SportsLine in 2017 and has delivered his three best college football picks to members each week.

One of Sallee's top Week 7 college football picks: The USC vs. Notre Dame matchup goes Under 63 total points when those traditional rivals meet at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.

USC has been an Over machine this season, clearing the total in five out of six games even though it was set at at least 62 in each game. The Trojans, however, run into a much better defense than what they've been accustomed to and Notre Dame is on a three-game Under streak.

"This point total suggests that Notre Dame will be forced into a track meet with Trojan quarterback Caleb Williams, and I don't see this one going down that way," Sallee told SportsLine. "Notre Dame's offense can't keep up with USC, so it'll slow things down, bleed the play clock and successfully keep Williams on the sideline. Can they do it? Yes, of course. USC's defense is a train wreck, so long, drawn-out drives should come easy." See what other picks Sallee likes at SportsLine.

