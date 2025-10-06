The Week 7 college football odds board is full with games every day of the week from Wednesday through Saturday. The headliners come on Saturday with the latest Week 7 college football lines showing Alabama (-3.5) vs. Missouri, Oregon (-7.5) vs. Indiana, Georgia (-3.5) vs. Auburn and Ohio State (-15.5) vs. Illinois.

How should you make college football picks for those games, and what are the best spread, total and money-line picks to include in college football best bets? Before locking in any Week 7 college football picks, be sure to see the college football betting guide from legendary Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall.

For years Vegas-based Marshall was synonymous with The Gold Sheet, the famous sports betting newsletter. He has also won various handicapping titles and also is working on several book projects. Marshall crushed his 2024 college football betting picks, going 64-43 and returning more than 16 units, finishing the season as SportsLine's top expert. Anyone following could have seen huge returns.

Now, using his Tech Corner technique that evaluates all the trends, Marshall has turned his attention to the latest college football odds for Week 7 and evaluated each matchup. You can head to SportsLine to see every pick.

Top college football predictions for Week 7

One of the top college football picks Marshall is recommending for Week 7: He's backing No. 14 Missouri (+3.5) to cover against No. 18 Alabama in a noon ET start on Saturday. He also likes the Over (52.5) in this SEC clash.

Since losing to Florida State in the opener, Alabama has rolled to four wins and four covers. Missouri, however, is unbeaten on the season, and Marshall has identified some key betting trends that point to Mizzou being in a good spot to at least keep this one within the number.

"Alabama romped in this one 34-0 last October, but that was at Tuscaloosa," Marshall told SportsLine. "The Tide are just 2-5 both straight up and spread in their last seven away from Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Tigers are on an 8-2 spread surge since last year's loss (that includes just missing as 44.5 vs UMass), and 7-4 as underdogs since 2023. Mizzou is also on an 8-2 over run since late 2024, and the Bama game last October." Go to SportsLine to see all of Marshall's picks.

How to make college football picks for Week 7

College football odds for Week 7 notable games

(odds subject to change)

Wednesday, Oct. 8

Missouri State vs. MTSU (+2.5, 50.5)

Liberty vs. UTEP (+2.5, 47.5)

Thursday, Oct. 9

Louisiana Tech vs. Kennesaw State (+6.5, 45.5)

East Carolina vs. Tulane (-6.5, 54.5)

Jacksonville State vs. Sam Houston (+7.5, 55.5)

Southern Miss vs. Georgia Southern (+2.5, 60.5)

Friday, Oct. 10

USF vs. North Texas (-1.5)

Rutgers vs. Washington (-10.5, 58.5)

Fresno State vs. Colorado State (+6.5, 45.5)

Saturday, Oct. 11

Alabama vs. Missouri (+3.5, 54.5)

Ohio State vs. Illinois (+15.5, 50.5)

Oklahoma vs. Texas (-3, 42.5)

NC State vs. Notre Dame (-22.5, 62.5)

Indiana vs. Oregon (-7.5, 54.5)

Tennessee vs. Arkansas (+13.5, 69.5)

Texas A&M vs. Florida (+7.5, 45.5)

Georgia vs. Auburn (+3.5, 46.5)

Michigan vs. USC (-2.5, 54.5)

LSU vs. South Carolina (+10, 44.5)