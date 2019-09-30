Week 7 kickoff times: No. 1 Alabama at No. 25 Texas A&M picked for SEC on CBS

Alabama and Texas A&M will be featured for the SEC on CBS in Week 7

The pursuit of an SEC Championship for No. 1 Alabama continues and the Crimson Tide are going to be tested on the road in Week 7, traveling to College Station, Texas to face No. 25 Texas A&M in the SEC on CBS Game of the Week on Oct. 12 

The Tide and the Aggies have produced some great contests during Texas A&M's time in the SEC, starting with Johnny Manziel's epic takedown of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and the high-scoring shootout thriller that followed the next year at Kyle Field. The game carries massive importance for Texas A&M, which will be hosting the SEC on CBS for the second time this season and in need of a signature home win after losing to Auburn in Week 4. 

Other key games from the SEC and around the country in Week 7 include No. 10 Florida at No. 5 LSU, No. 25 Michigan State at No. 8 Wisconsin, No. 12 Penn State at No. 14 Iowa, USC at No. 9 Notre Dame and the Red River Rivalry with No. 6 Oklahoma and No. 11 Texas in Dallas.

Check out Week 7 kickoff times below (all times ET): 

SEC 

