Saturday's SEC schedule is packed with pivotal matchups that could have playoff implications. Three top-25 matchups in the SEC take center stage on Saturday, including No. 10 LSU visiting No. 17 Vanderbilt at noon ET. The Commodores have lost nine straight against LSU, but the latest Week 8 college football odds at DraftKings list Vanderbilt as 2.5-point favorites.

Despite being underdogs, our model is backing LSU to secure a 33-25 victory on the road, helping the Tigers cover in 68% of simulations. The model is also expecting Texas (-12.5) to cover on the road at Kentucky in 60% of simulations, and Missouri (-125) to win outright 70% of the time at Auburn.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and is a profitable 39-27 combined on money-line and over/under college football picks since the beginning of 2024. Anybody following its college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Top college football betting picks for Saturday, October 18 (odds subject to change):

LSU (+2.5) vs. Vanderbilt

Texas (-12.5) vs. Kentucky

Missouri (-125) money line vs. Auburn

Combining the model's picks into an SEC parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +577 (risk $100 to win $577).

LSU +2.5 vs. Vanderbilt (-105, DraftKings)

LSU has won five consecutive road games against Vanderbilt, including a lopsided 41-7 victory in 2020. Last season, LSU secured a 24-17 win at home behind a strong showing from quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, who threw for 332 yards and a touchdown. The Tigers feature one of the nation's most dynamic defenses, holding opponents to just 11.83 points per game, which ranks fifth in college football. SportsLine's model is projecting another strong defensive performance as LSU covers the spread in 68% of simulations.

Texas -12.5 vs. Kentucky (-108, DraftKings)

The Longhorns made a statement last week with a 23-6 win over Oklahoma. Texas is 11-2 in its last 13 games on the road, while the Wildcats have lost six straight as the underdog. The Longhorns are giving up 11 points per game this season, which ranks third in the nation, while Kentucky's offense ranks 93rd in college football with 24.4 points per game. The model expects Texas to keep its momentum going, predicting the Longhorns to cover in 60% of simulations.

Missouri money line vs. Auburn (-125, DraftKings)

Missouri is coming off a narrow 27-24 loss against Alabama, while Auburn suffered a 20-10 setback at home against Georgia. Auburn's offense has sputtered in recent weeks, scoring 17 or fewer points in each of its last three games. Meanwhile, Missouri enters this matchup ranked second in the nation in total defense, giving up 224 yards per game. SportsLine's model is projecting Missouri to win outright in 70% of simulations, identifying Missouri money line as an "A-rated" play.