Conference USA takes center stage in the football world on Wednesday as the host of the only action on the gridiron. Sam Houston hosts UTEP at 7 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network, while Jacksonville State vs. Delaware also takes place at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Both games are expected to be highly competitive, with Delaware favored by three points against Jacksonville State, and UTEP favored by 2.5 points at Sam Houston.

However, the SportsLine model is projecting strong confidence in home underdogs of Jacksonville State and Sam Houston to win in its Wednesday college football best bets. The model projects both teams to win in more than 65% of simulations, making the two top plays not only for Wednesday college football bets, but on the entire Week 8 college football schedule when online sports betting.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and is a profitable 39-27 combined on money-line and over/under college football picks since the beginning of 2024. Anybody following its college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Best bets for Wednesday's college football schedule

Sam Houston (+124) to defeat UTEP

Jacksonville State (+117) to defeat Delaware

Wednesday college football best bets

Game: UTEP Miners vs. Sam Houston Bearkats, 7 p.m. ET

The Pick: Sam Houston (+124) to win

This matchup pits two winless teams in Conference USA play against one another, with Sam Houston (0-6, 0-3 Conference USA) hosting UTEP (1-5, 0-2)on CBS Sports Network. The Bearkats did cover the spread in their most recent conference matchup, though, falling to Jacksonville State, 29-27, last week as an 8.5-point underdog at home. Sam Houston remains at its home field on Wednesday, where the Bearcats have been more competitive this year. While Sam Houston's 0-6 record can be partly tied to four road games, UTEP has been home for four of six contests this season and has still struggled. UTEP is coming off three straight home losses by an average of 12 points, and the model projects Sam Houston to win in 62% of simulations on Wednesday, despite being the underdog.

Game: Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens vs. Jacksonville State Gamecocks, 7 p.m. ET

The Pick: Jacksonville State (+120) to win

Jacksonville State improved to 3-3 and 2-0 in Conference USA play last week in their 29-27 win over Sam Houston. heading into this conference matchup. Junior Cam Cook has dominated the backfield, rushing for 832 yards on 5.9 yards per carry to lead the Gamecocks. He's run for at least 75 yards in all six games and at least 120 yards in four contests. Cook had 218 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 31 carries, 7.0 yards per attempt, as Jacksonville State ran the ball 63 times last week. Freshman quarterback Caden Creel added 132 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries while completing 13 of 17 passes for 129 yards in his first start, as he's taking over as the team's QB1. Delaware is allowing 405 yards per game, which ranks 87th in the nation. The model expects Jacksonville State to succeed on the ground again, leading the model to project the Gamecocks to win in 75% of simulations, compared to their implied odds of 45.45%.

