The Week 8 college football schedule continues with a four-game slate on Friday night, with a pair of ranked teams in action. No. 2 Miami hosts Louisville in an ACC showdown at 7 p.m. ET, as the Hurricanes try to remain unbeaten. They are 13.5-point favorites in the Friday college football odds, while the over/under is 51. SportsLine's proven computer model does not expect an easy win for the Hurricanes though, as it has Louisville covering the spread in 67% of simulations.

The model has also revealed picks for No. 25 Nebraska (-7.5) at Minnesota, and California (-10) vs. North Carolina. Those games start at 8 p.m. ET and 10:30 p.m. ET, respectively. Friday's schedule also includes Utah State (-3) vs. San Jose State at 9 p.m. ET.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and is a profitable 39-27 combined on money-line and over/under college football picks since the beginning of 2024. Anybody following its college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Best bets for Friday's college football schedule

Louisville +13.5 vs. Miami (-105)

Minnesota +8.5 vs. Nebraska (-110)

Over 47.5 in North Carolina vs. California (+100)

Friday college football best bets

Game: Miami Hurricanes vs. Louisville Cardinals, 7 p.m. ET

The Pick: Louisville (+13.5) to cover



These teams have scored a combined 326 points in their past four meetings, including a 52-45 win by Miami last year. The Cardinals are averaging 36 points per game this season, which is one more point than the Hurricanes. Both defenses have been impressive as well, with Louisville ranked 12th in yards allowed per game and Miami ranked 13th. Last year's meeting, along with the stats for this season, suggests a close game on Friday night. The model has Miami winning, but Louisville is covering in 67% of the latest simulations.

Game: Minnesota Golden Gophers vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers, 8 p.m. ET

The Pick: Minnesota (+8.5) to cover

Nebraska has cracked the top 25 for just the third time in seven years after winning in dramatic fashion last week at Maryland, but now the Cornhuskers have to avoid a letdown as they go on the road on short rest. They have not won road games in back-to-back weeks since 2006, and Minnesota is a perfect 4-0 at home this season. Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola threw three interceptions against Maryland last week, forcing his team to recover from a blown double-digit lead for the second week in a row. The model does not trust the Cornhuskers to win in convincing fashion, as Minnesota is covering in 69% of simulations.

Game: California Golden Bears vs. North Carolina Tar Heels, 10:30 p.m. ET

The Pick: Over 47.5 total points

North Carolina ranks last among ACC teams in scoring in its first year under head coach Bill Belichick, which is why this total is so low. However, the Tar Heels have not been any better defensively against the top teams they have faced this season. They allowed 48 points to TCU, 34 points to UCF and 38 points to Clemson. California has also struggled defensively in recent weeks, giving up 34 points to San Diego State and 45 points to Duke. The model has these teams combining for 55 points, with the Over hitting 62% of the time.

