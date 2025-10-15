The No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes will go on the road for the third time in the last four weeks when they face the Wisconsin Badgers in a Big Ten battle on Saturday afternoon. Ohio State is coming off a 34-16 win over then-No. 17 Illinois, covering the spread as a 14.5-point favorite. The Buckeyes are 25.5-point favorites in the Week 8 college football odds, but SportsLine's proven computer model is backing Wisconsin to cover in its Big Ten parlay this weekend.

Our model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and is a profitable 39-27 combined on money-line and over/under college football picks since the beginning of 2024. Anybody following its college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Three Big Ten betting picks for CFB Week 8 (odds subject to change):

Combining the model's three picks into a CFB parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +601 (risk $100 to win $601).

Michigan State +27.5 vs. Indiana (-110, DraftKings)



Indiana is coming off one of the biggest wins in program history, taking down then-No. 3 Oregon in a 30-20 final last week. However, the Hoosiers are now vulnerable to a letdown performance after that massive road win, especially since they are heavy favorites on Saturday. Their previous game was a close call at Iowa, so fatigue could be an issue. Michigan State has scored at least 23 points in five of its first six games this season, and SportsLine's model has the Spartans covering in 57% of simulations.

Wisconsin +25.5 vs. Ohio State (-108, DraftKings)



Ohio State is the top-ranked team in college football and has won its first six games of the season, but three of those wins have come by 18 points or less. The Buckeyes are going on the road for the third time in four weeks, while the Badgers have only gone on the road once in the last five weeks. This gives a crucial scheduling edge to a Wisconsin team that is desperately seeking a signature upset. The Badgers covered the spread as 17-point underdogs at Michigan two weeks ago, and the model has them covering in 67% of simulations on Saturday.

Oregon -17.5 vs. Rutgers (-110, DraftKings)

Oregon needs to get back on track following its loss to Indiana, and Rutgers should be the perfect opportunity to do so. The Ducks won their first four games of the season by 20-plus points before beating then-No. 3 Penn State on the road. Sophomore quarterback Dante Moore leads one of the most explosive offenses in college football, racking up 1,396 passing yards and 15 passing touchdowns. Rutgers has lost all three of its games against Big Ten opponents, including a 38-19 loss at Washington last week. The model has Oregon covering 55% of the time.