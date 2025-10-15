The No. 14 Oklahoma Sooners (5-1) and the South Carolina Gamecocks (3-3) play in an SEC contest at 12:45 p.m. ET. The Sooners are coming off their first loss of the season, falling 23-6 to Texas last week. South Carolina was also handed a loss last week, as LSU beat them 20-10. According to the latest Week 8 college football odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Sooners are a 5.5-point favorite and the Over/Under is 43.5. Meanwhile, the No. 5 Ole Miss Rebels (6-0) and the No. 9 Georgia Bulldogs (5-1) link up at 3:30 p.m. ET. Furthermore, the No. 15 BYU Cougars (6-0) host the No. 23 Utah Utes (5-1) at 8 p.m. ET. Three CFB picks, including the South Carolina, Ole Miss, and BYU, are part of an underdog college football parlay at DraftKings Sportsbook that pays out over 5-1.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and is a profitable 39-27 combined on money-line and over/under college football picks since the beginning of 2024. Anybody following its college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Three betting picks for CFB Week 8 (odds subject to change):

Oklahoma vs. South Carolina (+5.5) (-110)

Ole Miss (+7.5) vs. Georgia (-120)

Utah vs. BYU (+3) (-102)

Combining the model's three picks into a CFB parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +593 (risk $100 to win $593).

Oklahoma vs. South Carolina (+5.5) (-110, DraftKings)



Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer came back last week after missing time with a hand injury, but the Sooners only scored six points. He still needs time to knock off the rust. The Sooners go into this game 2-3-1 ATS in all matchups this season and 0-1-1 ATS in conference games. Meanwhile, South Carolina is 2-0 ATS after a loss and 3-3 during the regular season. The Gamecocks also beat the Sooners 35-9 last season. SportsLine's model predicts that South Carolina will cover the spread in 56% of simulations.

Ole Miss (+7.5) vs. Georgia (-120, DraftKings)



Ole Miss is averaging 39.8 points per game, and senior quarterback Trinidad Chambliss is completing 65% of his throws for 1,286 passing yards with seven passing touchdowns. He's also added 281 rushing yards and three rushing scores. Last season, the Rebels beat the Bulldogs 28-10 for the first time since 1996. Ole Miss has gone 2-1 ATS in SEC action this year. As for Georgia, they are 2-4 ATS as the favorite and 1-3 ATS as the home team. SportsLine's model is projecting that the Rebels cover the spread in 65% of simulations.

Utah vs. BYU (+3) (-102, DraftKings)

This is a big-time Big 12 bout, and the Cougars head into this game undefeated. BYU is 4-2 ATS in all games and 2-1 ATS as the home team this season. Freshman quarterback Bear Bachmeier is a dual-threat weapon under center. He has 1,220 passing yards and eight passing touchdowns. Bachmeier has also added 295 rushing yards and seven rushing scores this campaign. In addition, BYU has won two straight games over Utah. SportsLine's model predicts that the Cougars cover the spread in 55% of simulations.