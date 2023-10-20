Tennessee and Alabama produced one of the most exciting games in 2022 when the Vols halted their 15-game losing streak in the series and won a 52-49 thriller in Knoxville. Now the one-loss SEC foes meet in Tuscaloosa in one of the key matchups on the Week 8 college football schedule. No. 17 Tennessee is a 9.5-point underdog against No. 11 Alabama in that 3:30 p.m. ET SEC on CBS matchup.

That's one of four ranked matchups this week with No. 3 Ohio State (-4.5) vs. No. 7 Penn State, No. 18 USC (-7) vs. No. 14 Utah, No. 16 Duke (+13.5) vs. No. 4 FSU also on the slate. Which Week 8 college football lines have the most value? Before locking in any Week 8 college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the top Week 8 college football expert picks, predictions and best bets from Barrett Sallee.

Sallee is a true insider -- a CBS Sports analyst, SiriusXM host, Heisman voter and consistently one of the top CBS Sports experts picking games against the spread. He debuted with SportsLine in 2017 and has delivered his three best college football picks to members each week.

Top Week 8 college football expert predictions

One of Sallee's top Week 8 college football picks: He likes UCF (now +17.5 after opening at +19) to stay within the spread at No. 6 Oklahoma in a noon ET kickoff in the Big 12 on Saturday. The Knights were one of the nation's top Group of 5 teams for years and now they're trying to prove their worth in the Big 12. They jumped out to a 3-0 start on the season in non-conference play, but they've lost all three Big 12 games thus far.

Sallee, however, is confident in their ability to keep this one within the large number because of the return of quarterback John Rhys Plumlee. The Ole Miss transfer was a key cog in coach Gus Malzahn's offense last season, throwing for more than 2,500 yards and rushing for more than 800.

He's missed most of the past four games with a knee injury, however, and now he's set to return to the lineup. Oklahoma also could be in a bit of a letdown spot since the Sooners had an emotional victory over rival Texas last time out. See what other picks Sallee likes at SportsLine.

