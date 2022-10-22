The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes have won all six of their games by double digits this season, including a 49-20 win at Michigan State last week. They are expected to add another blowout win on Saturday when they face Iowa during the Week 8 college football schedule. Ohio State is a 30-point favorite in the Week 8 college football odds at Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is 50. Iowa has not scored more than 27 points in a game this season and has been held under 15 points in each of its last two games.

Elsewhere in the Big Ten, No. 16 Penn State is a 4-point favorite against Minnesota in the Week 8 college football lines. The Nittany Lions are coming off a blowout loss to No. 5 Michigan, so should you be backing them with your Week 8 college football bets? Before locking in any Week 8 college football bets on those games or others, be sure to see the top Week 8 college football expert picks, predictions and best bets from Barrett Sallee.

Sallee is a true insider -- a CBS Sports analyst, SiriusXM host, Heisman voter and consistently one of the top CBS Sports experts picking games against the spread -- and his best bets have helped bring in huge returns. He debuted with SportsLine in 2017 and has delivered in a big way on his college football picks.

Over the past three-plus years, he is 116-99 in his popular best bets column at SportsLine, including going 13-11 so far this season. Anybody who has been following him is way up.

Top Week 8 college football expert predictions

One of Sallee's top college football picks for Week 8: He's predicting that Purdue (+2.5) covers as a slight road underdog at Wisconsin. Purdue has lost seven consecutive road games at Wisconsin, but the Boilermakers are poised to pick up a revenge win on Saturday afternoon. They are riding a four-game winning streak that includes upset wins at then-No. 21 Minnesota and Maryland earlier this month.

Wisconsin has been one of the most disappointing teams in the country, losing four of its last six games. The Badgers have only covered the spread three times in their last 10 games, and they are coming off a double-overtime loss to Michigan State. It will be difficult for them to recover from that setback emotionally, especially now that their season goals have gone out the window. Purdue has covered the spread in four of its last six road games, so it is comfortable playing away from home.

"Styles make fights, and Purdue's offense -- led by last week's Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week Aidan O'Connell under center -- will dictate the style of this one," Sallee told SportsLine. See what else Sallee likes at SportsLine.

