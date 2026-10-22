Last week reminded us that the College Football Playoff race can flip in an instant. At one point, Texas looked like the No. 1 overall seed. After a series of upsets, Kentucky and BYU look like a likelier addition to the postseason.

The Week 8 slate has a few heavy hitters, headlined by a battle in the Big 12 to stay alive in the playoff race. But downballot, there are a few major moments to keep an eye on. Can Texas bounce back in a pivotal matchup against Ole Miss? Will LSU survive an upset attempt from Auburn? And can either New Mexico or James Madison truly cement themselves in the playoff race.

Here are six games with major College Football Playoff implications in Week 8.

No. 14 Houston at No. 10 Utah

The Cougars survived one playoff elimination game last week against Oklahoma State. Now, they face perhaps their toughest test yet as Houston heads to play Utah in Salt Lake City.

Utah has been one of the most dominant teams in the country through six games. They also haven't played a quality opponent. A big-time matchup at Rice-Eccles Stadium will show whether they're a serious playoff contender, especially with No. 2 BYU and No. 25 Arizona still on the schedule.

No. 7 Ole Miss at No. 19 Texas

Ole Miss came out of the bye on a mission and delivered a stunning 31-3 win over a surging No. 13 Missouri squad. With a road trip against Texas on the docket, the Rebels can all but cement their CFP case, a vital step with No. 5 Georgia left on the schedule.

Texas has faltered against the mediocre teams on its schedule over the past two years, but they have a propensity for rising to the occasion against playoff contenders. If they can come back and beat the Rebels, it could realistically turn around their whole season.

No. 2 BYU at UCF

BYU's road trip to UCF might mark the biggest letdown spot of the season. The Cougars picked up a historic victory over Notre Dame on Saturday to reach their highest ranking since 1984. It would be painfully easy to read the press clippings and stumble in Orlando.

UCF has been messy this season, but the Knights are legitimately good on defense under once-maligned defensive coordinator Alex Grinch. They jumped all over Houston two weeks ago and gave Oklahoma State a tough battle. If the Cougars run away with this game, it's a testament to their mental toughness. That will take them far.

No. 18 LSU at Auburn

It's hard to know which LSU we should expect each week as a reported $50 million roster struggles to string together consistency. The Tigers played an instant classic against Ole Miss, but obliterating Mississippi State without Kamario Taylor didn't mean much. Losing against Kentucky is aging well, but LSU just doesn't have the positive data points to overcome it.

Now, they face a tricky road trip to face Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The fellow Tigers are fresh off dragging Tennessee into a close battle and upsetting No. 1 Georgia, a much-needed result under first-year coach Alex Golesh. Auburn's upset win probably helps avoid overlooking them, but they can easily muddy up the game.

North Dakota State at New Mexico

The Bison's playoff hopes are probably extinguished after an upset loss against UNLV a few weeks ago, but New Mexico just continues to hang around after dragging Oklahoma into a four-quarter gutter fight a few weeks ago. The Lobos have won every other game on their schedule by 10-plus points as Jason Eck emerged as one of the best coaches in the sport. North Dakota State marks a showcase game that could get New Mexico into the playoff discussion.

James Madison at Appalachian State

Boise State has been the leader in the Group of Six race, but James Madison is quietly coming. The 2025 playoff participants are 7-0 under first-year coach Billy Napier and face perhaps the toughest road trip of the year in Boone, North Carolina. The Mountaineers are 4-2 and would love nothing more than a first quality win for coach Dowell Loggains.