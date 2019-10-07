Week 8 TV channels, kickoff times: No. 16 Michigan at No. 10 Penn State at night, CBS exercises 6-day option
There are several big games on the schedule for the Oct. 19 slate of games
Conference races are heating up as the temperatures cool off, and the slate of games the weekend of Oct. 19 are sizzling. No. 16 Michigan will visit No. 10 Penn State in a key Big Ten East battle, No. 18 Arizona State will travel to Salt Lake City to take on No. 15 Utah in a massive Pac-12 South showdown and No. 13 Oregon will face its toughest conference test of the season at Washington.
The SEC on CBS Game of the Week is yet-to-be-determined. The network has exercised its six-day option that weekend, and will announced final game times Sunday afternoon. What we do know is that the network will show No. 5 LSU's matchup at Mississippi State, No. 7 Florida's road tilt at South Carolina or Kentucky's game at No. 3 Georgia in the 3:30 p.m. time slot.
Check out the Week 8 kickoff times below (all times Eastern):
SEC
- Noon -- Auburn at Arkansas, TV: SEC Network
- TBD -- LSU at MIssissippi State, TV: Noon ESPN or 3:30 p.m. CBS or 6 p.m. ESPN
- TBD -- Florida at South Carolina, TV: Noon ESPN or 3:30 p.m. CBS or 6 p.m. ESPN
- TBD -- Kentucky at Georgia, TV: 3:30 p.m. CBS or 6 p.m. ESPN
- 4 p.m. -- Missouri at Vanderbilt, TV: SEC Network
- 7:30 p.m. -- Texas A&M at Ole Miss, TV: SEC Network
- 9 p.m. -- Tennessee at Alabama, TV: ESPN
ACC
- 7 p.m. (Fri.) -- Piit at Syracuse, TV: ESPN
- Noon -- Clemson at Louisville, TV: ABC
- Noon -- Georgia Tech at Miami, TV: ACC Network
- Noon -- NC State at Boston College, TV: Regional Sports Network
- 3:30 p.m. -- Duke at Virginia, TV: ACC Network
- 3:30 p.m. -- North Carolina at Virginia Tech, TV: Regional Sports Network
- 7:30 p.m. -- Florida State at Wake Forest, TV: ACC Network
Big Ten
- 8:30 p.m. (Fri.) -- Ohio State at Northwestern, TV: FS1
- Noon -- Purdue at Iowa, TV: ESPN2
- Noon -- Wisconsin at Illinois, TV: Big Ten Network
- 3:30 p.m. -- Indiana at Maryland, TV: Big Ten Network
- 3:30 p.m. -- Minnesota at Rutgers, TV: Big Ten Network
- 7:30 p.m. -- Michigan at Penn State, TV: ABC
Big 12
- Noon -- West Virginia at Oklahoma, TV: Fox
- Noon -- Iowa State at Texas Tech, TV: FS1
- 2:30 p.m. -- TCU at Kansas State, TV: Fox Sports Net
- 4 p.m. -- Baylor at Oklahoma State, TV: Fox
- 7 p.m. -- Kansas at Texas, TV: Longhorn Network
Pac-12
- 9 p.m. (Thurs.) -- UCLA at Stanford, TV: ESPN
- 2:30 p.m. -- Oregon State at California, TV: Pac-12 Networks
- 3:30 p.m. -- Oregon at Washington, TV: ABC
- 6 p.m. -- Arizona State at Utah, TV: Pac-12 Networks
- 7 p.m. -- Colorado at Washington State, TV: ESPN2 or ESPNU
- 9:30 p.m. -- Arizona at USC, TV: Pac-12 Networks
AAC
- Noon -- Houston at UConn, TV: ESPNU
- 3:30 p.m. -- Temple at SMU, TV: ESPN2
- 3:30 p.m. -- Tulsa at Cincinnati, TV: ESPNU
- 3:30 p.m. -- USF at Navy, TV: CBS Sports Network
- 7 p.m. -- East Carolina at USF, TV: CBS Sports Network
- 7 p.m. -- Tulane at Memphis, TV: ESPN2 or ESPNU
