Week 9 college football bets, expert picks, odds: Parlay of the week
SportsLine's top college football expert, on a 15-6 run, locks in his top picks for a loaded weekend
It's a loaded weekend in college football with matchups like Ohio State vs. Penn State, Notre Dame vs. NC State and Florida vs. Georgia, all of which have huge implications for conference title races and playoff positioning.
If you want to turn a huge profit with college football picks, there's nobody better to listen to than Mike Tierney. He's an esteemed national sportswriter who has been covering football for nearly 30 years and his work has appeared in many of the largest publications in the nation such as the New York Times and Los Angeles Times. He also writes many of the college football previews read by millions every season.
He has a proven track record of nailing over-unders and identifying undervalued teams, and he has been rock solid picking college football games recently. He's on an astonishing 15-6 run -- a 71 percent success rate -- on those picks, and anybody who has followed his selections is up huge right now.
Tierney has released his top three college football picks for this week over at SportsLine. Putting these three in a parlay will return a huge 6-1 payout. If you bet $100 on it, you would make $600. If you go big, it could be a life-changing bet.
We'll give one away: Tierney loves Kentucky making a huge statement against Tennessee and covering the five-point spread.
Any success the Vols have had offensively this season has been thanks to star running back John Kelly. But the junior, who has rushed for 615 yards and six touchdowns this season, is suspended for Saturday, leaving Tennessee's offense in what Tierney views as a hopeless situation.
The Vols, even with Kelly, hadn't scored an offensive touchdown in 14 quarters coming into this week. After losing 31 of the past 32 in this series, Kentucky will take this opportunity to kick the Vols while they're down and send head coach Butch Jones packing sooner rather than later.
With Kelly taken out of the simulations, the SportsLine Projection Model agrees with Tierney on this game, projecting a convincing 29-18 victory for the Wildcats. The Vols are 0-6 against the spread this season, so grab Kentucky in this matchup for one key part of the parlay.
Tierney has also identified a line that the public has pushed way too low for a team with a dynamic offense facing a demoralized team. He's sharing who that team is over at SportsLine.
So what are the three college football picks that Tierney is confident in that could return a huge 6/1 payout in Week 9 if you parlay them together? Visit SportsLine now to see which line the public has pushed way too low, plus which favorite that you're probably not thinking about will roll to its fifth consecutive cover, all from the expert on an astonishing 15-6 run on his college football selections.
-
FSU at Boston College pick, TV info
Can Florida State avoid falling to 2-5 against an improving Boston College team?
-
Bryce Love (ankle) out vs. Oregon State
Love was considered a game-time decision for Oregon State on Thursday night
-
College Football Traditions: The Swamp
Florida fans gather at The Swamp Restaurant to watch Gator football
-
How to watch CFB on CBS Sports Network
CBS Sports Network will be showing games with high conference implications Friday and Satu...
-
Georgia officials tried to hide protests
Rep. Earl Ehrhart and sheriff Neil Warren were reportedly 'furious' about kneeling at Kennesaw...
-
LOOK: Maryland unveils homecoming unis
In a shocking twist, they don't incorporate the state flag
Add a Comment