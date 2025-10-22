The Wednesday night Conference USA college football takeover continues this week when the Delaware Blue Hens host the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at 7:30 p.m. ET and the New Mexico State Aggies host the Missouri State Bears at 9 p.m. ET, which will air on CBS Sports Network. Middle Tennessee is one of just two schools in the 12-team Conference USA without a conference victory this season, and the Blue Raiders will need to pull off an upset as 9.5-point underdogs in the latest Wednesday college football odds to change that.

The SportsLine model doesn't like Middle Tennessee's odds of doing that, making Delaware to cover the 9.5-point spread one of its Wednesday college football best bets. Delaware has lost back-to-back games against two of the best teams in the conference, but the Blue Hens defeated FIU, 38-16, in conference play this season as well. The model is backing one underdog, though, picking New Mexico State to win at -105 odds in its Wednesday college football best bets when online sports betting.

Click here to bet on Wednesday's games with the latest FanDuel promo code, which gives new users $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and is a profitable 42-30 combined on money-line and over/under college football picks since the beginning of 2024. Anybody following its college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Best bets for Wednesday's college football schedule

Delaware (-9.5) vs. Middle Tennessee

New Mexico State (-105) to defeat Missouri State

Click here to bet on the Wednesday college football action with the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code, which gives new users up to $2,000 in bet instance FanCash:

Wednesday college football best bets

Game: Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders vs. Delaware Blue Hens, 7:30 p.m. ET

The Pick: Delaware (-9.5)

It's been a strange season for Delaware, as the Blue Hens are coming off back-to-back losses as favorites following back-to-back wins as the underdog. Delaware was favored by three points or fewer in its last two losses, though, which came against teams toward the top of the Conference USA standings in Western Kentucky and Jacksonville State, so neither is truly a bad loss. Middle Tennessee is one of two teams without a Conference USA victory this season in a year that includes a 20-point loss to Austin Peay, an FCS school. The model projects Delaware to return to its winning ways while covering the spread in 59% of simulations.

Game: Missouri State Bears vs. New Mexico State Aggies, 9 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network

The Pick: New Mexico State (-105) to win

The Aggies are 3-3 this season, but they are 3-0 at home as they'll defend their home field on Wednesday. New Mexico State rolled over Sam Houston, 37-10, in its one home conference game this season, despite being a 1.5-point underdog. The Aggies have been the underdog in two of their three home victories this season, and that's a trend the model projects to continue on Wednesday. Missouri State barely defeated a struggling Middle Tennessee squad in a 22-20 final in its last game on Oct. 8. New Mexico State senior quarterback Logan Fife is averaging 252.3 passing yards per game this season, and Missouri State ranks 110th in passing yards allowed this season. The model predicts New Mexico State to win in 68% of simulations despite being the underdog.

More college football best bets