Three exciting SEC matchups are happening in Week 9 of the college football season. The No. 8 Ole Miss Rebels (6-1) head over to play the No. 13 Oklahoma Sooners (6-1) at Noon ET. The Rebels picked up their first loss of the season last week, falling 43-35 to Alabama. The Sooners comfortably beat South Carolina 26-7. According to the latest Week 9 college football odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Sooners are a 5.5-point favorite and the Over/Under is 53.5. Meanwhile, the No. 15 Missouri Tigers (6-1) and the No. 10 Vanderbilt Commodores (6-1) link up at 3:30 p.m. ET. In addition, the No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies (7-0) go on the road to play the No. 20 LSU Tigers (5-2) at 7:30 p.m. ET. Three CFB picks, including Ole Miss, Vanderbilt, and Texas A&M, are part of an SEC college football parlay at DraftKings Sportsbook that pays out over 5-1.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and is a profitable 42-30 combined on money-line and over/under college football picks since the beginning of 2024. Anybody following its college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Three betting picks for CFB Week 9 (odds subject to change):

Ole Miss (-5.5) vs. Oklahoma (-115)

Missouri vs. Vanderbilt: Over 51.5 total points (-115)

Texas A&M vs. LSU: Over 47.5 total points (-135)

Combining the model's three picks into a CFB parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +553 (risk $100 to win $553).

Ole Miss (+5.5) vs. Oklahoma (-115, DraftKings)

The Rebels lost their first game of the season last week against Alabama, but can bounce back. They have gone 4-3 ATS in all games this season. As for Oklahoma, they go into this game 1-2-1 ATS as the home team. Ole Miss is averaging 37.4 points per game, and senior quarterback Trinidad Chambliss has played well. He's thrown for 1,549 passing yards, 323 rushing yards, and 13 total touchdowns. Last season, the Rebels also beat the Sooners 26-14. SportsLine's model predicts that Ole Miss will cover the spread in 65% of simulations.

Missouri vs. Vanderbilt: Over 51.5 total points (-115, DraftKings)



These two offenses have been very productive this season. Missouri is fourth in total offense (486.6) and third in scoring offense (39). Tigers sophomore running back Ahmad Hardy leads the SEC in both rushing yards (840) and rushing touchdowns (11). On the other side, the Commodores are second in points per game (41.4) and sixth in total offense (457.7). Vanderbilt senior quarterback Diego Pavia has 1,569 passing yards and is tied for third in the conference in passing touchdowns (15). SportsLine's model is projecting that the over cashes in 65% of simulations.

Texas A&M vs. LSU: Over 47.5 total points (-135, DraftKings)

Texas A&M is another electric offense, ranking fifth in the SEC in total yards (464) and sixth in scoring offense (36.1). Sophomore quarterback Marcel Reed is a dual threat, logging 1,770 passing yards, 241 rushing yards, and 19 total scores. LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier enters this game fifth in passing yards (1,638) in the SEC, with 11 passing touchdowns. These teams have gone over 47.5 points in four straight outings. SportsLine's model is predicting these teams to combine for 58 total points and the over hitting in 69% of simulations.