From a spread standpoint, top-ranked Georgia has been one of the worst teams to back in college football this season. The Bulldogs are just 1-5 ATS and now they are laying 14.5 points as they take on Florida during the Week 9 college football schedule in the 3:30 p.m. ET SEC on CBS matchup. Despite the relatively slow start to the season, Florida has covered in two straight and Georgia won't have star tight end Brock Bowers (ankle) for this one.

Should you back the Bulldogs or Gators in that one, and what are the top picks for games such as No. 8 Oregon vs. No. 13 Utah (-6.5), No. 20 Duke vs. Louisville (-4.5) and No. 6 Oklahoma vs. Kansas (+9.5) on Saturday?

Top Week 9 college football expert predictions

One of Sallee's top Week 9 college football picks: He is going Over 52.5 in the Texas A&M vs. South Carolina matchup at noon ET in College Station.

The past three matchups in this head-to-head series have produced at least 50 combined points. South Carolina's offense hasn't been clicking at the level it hoped entering the season, but the Gamecocks are still putting up a respectable 392.4 yards per game and they have one of the most experienced quarterbacks in the conference in Spencer Rattler. They are dealing with several key injuries on offense but they're hopeful that star receiver Xavier Legette (upper-body injury) will be able to go.

South Carolina's defense, meanwhile, has struggled mightily, giving up 31.7 points per game. Sallee expects A&M to attack its struggling secondary with talented receivers such as Evan Stewart and Ainias Smith. "Expect coach Jimbo Fisher to get all of them involved in a variety of ways in what should be a shootout with Gamecock quarterback Spencer Rattler," Sallee told SportsLine. See what other picks Sallee likes at SportsLine.

