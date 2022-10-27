Syracuse has been one of college football's feel-good stories this season, and even after last week's narrow loss to No. 5 Clemson, the Orange are holding steady as the No. 16 team in the nation. After putting it all on the line last week against the Tigers, now the task is staving off an emotional letdown as 2.5-point home favorites against Notre Dame in the Week 9 college football odds listed on Caesars Sportsbook. Meanwhile, former Syracuse quarterback Tommy Devito is expected back for No. 17 Illinois as the Illini look for a sixth-straight win as 7.5-point favorites at Nebraska.

In the SEC, South Carolina has ripped off four consecutive wins, and came out of last week's game against Texas A&M ranked No. 25 in the nation. Even after their recent results, the Gamecocks are still just narrow 4-point favorites at home against Missouri. Before locking in any Week 9 college football bets on those games or others, be sure to see the top Week 9 college football expert picks, predictions and best bets from Barrett Sallee.

Sallee is a true insider -- a CBS Sports analyst, SiriusXM host, Heisman voter and consistently one of the top CBS Sports experts picking games against the spread -- and his best bets have helped bring in huge returns. He debuted with SportsLine in 2017 and has delivered in a big way on his college football picks.

Over the past three-plus years, he is 118-100 in his popular best bets column at SportsLine, including going 15-12 so far this season. Anybody who has been following him is way up.

Top Week 9 college football expert predictions

One of Sallee's top college football picks for Week 9: He's predicting that No. 7 TCU (-7) covers as a road favorite at West Virginia. In years past, the bottom has fallen out from underneath the Horned Frogs when things have gone well for too long, but this season, TCU just keeps winning. Quarterback Max Duggan has thrown a career-high 19 touchdowns and just one interception in addition to 1,871 yards.

After going toe-to-toe with Baylor and winning 43-40 at home two weeks ago, the Mountaineers came out flat and were trounced last weekend at Texas Tech. The Red Raiders steamrolled West Virginia and put up 312 more yards of offense than the Mountaineers. Even though West Virginia is back at home this week, it faces another high-powered offense.

"Championship-caliber teams can't consistently dig holes against good teams the way that TCU has over the last couple of weeks," Sallee told SportsLine. "Luckily for the Horned Frogs, the Mountaineers are far from good." See what else Sallee likes at SportsLine.

