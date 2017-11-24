West Virginia at Oklahoma: Prediction, pick, odds, TV channel, live stream, watch online

A week ago, this game was viewed as a potential quarterback duel between Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield and West Virginia's Will Grier. Instead, we get two backups to start the game. That tells you pretty much everything you need to know about this one.

Mayfield won't start (or serve as captain) after grabbing his crotch and making some NSFW gestures towards Kansas last week, and Grier is out with a finger injury. However, Mayfield will play, which means Oklahoma still has the upper hand. But with the Big 12 title game looming in a week, don't be surprised if the Sooners call off the dogs if they take care of business.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Nov. 25 | Time: 3:45 p.m. ET

Location: Memorial Stadium -- Norman, Oklahoma

TV: ESPN | Live stream: WatchESPN

Storylines

West Virginia: Backup quarterback Chris Chugunov showed off some nice throws against Texas, but can he win in a quarterback battle against Mayfield? It's no guarantee that Grier will be healthy enough for whatever bowl game West Virginia goes to, either, so a preview of how the offense looks without him will be important. Chuganov went 14-of-26 for a touchdown and led some nice drives against Texas in Week 12.

Oklahoma: Now that everyone is done apologizing for things that didn't really need apologizing for, it's time again to start hitting people fast, hard and unapologetically. Kyler Murray will play a few series before handing things off to Mayfield. As long as Mayfield doesn't totally tank, he should be able to maintain his lead in the Heisman Trophy race. Saturday will be about seeing what the future may hold with Murray.

Prediction

West Virginia would have been an underdog, perhaps a big one, with Grier. They're rightfully a huge one without him. West Virginia's offense has been stale over the past few games, too. The Mountaineers will come out playing like nobody believes in them because, well, nobody really believes in them. But Mayfield is just too good, even if doesn't play a full game. Give West Virginia a late cover, but take the Sooners to win comfortably. Pick: West Virginia +23.5



