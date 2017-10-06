West Virginia at TCU: Prediction, pick, odds, TV channel, live stream, watch online

"College GameDay" will be in Forth Worth for a midseason Big 12 battle between two teams looking to stay unbeaten in conference play. West Virginia has bounced back from an opening-week loss to Virginia Tech, but this will be the stiffest test for the Mountaineers since that game. TCU is ranked in the top 10 after getting a huge road win at Oklahoma State. Now, more eyes are shifting to Fort Worth to see if the Horned Frogs are for real.

Oklahoma remains the Big 12's best asset until proven otherwise. With a victory on Saturday, one of these two teams will show they have what it takes to be a worthy challenger to the Sooners later in the season. Here's everything you need to know about Saturday's showdown ...

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Oct. 7 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Amon G. Carter Stadium -- Fort Worth, Texas

TV: FS1 | Live stream: fubo.TV (try for free)

Storylines

West Virginia: The Mountaineers have flown entirely off the radar since their Week 1 loss to Virginia Tech. Other than being 3-1, what else do you know about them? Post-Hokies, the Mountaineers have three wins against Delaware State, East Carolina and Kansas, though the Jayhawks put up a surprising fight in Lawrence. Still, those opponents are a combined 2-12. If West Virginia wants to be taken seriously, it needs a road win on Saturday. It has the offense to get the job done. Quarterback Will Grier is everything West Virginia hoped he would be and the supporting cast is among the best in the Big 12. The question is defense, which ranks 117th in yards per rush allowed. But this unit is at least healthier thanks to the bye week. Linebacker David Long is finally back after missing two months with a knee injury. Safeties Toyous Avery and Kyzir White should be back, too.

TCU: The Frogs don't have a Heisman candidate and didn't enter the season with College Football Playoff hype, yet here they are at 4-0 (1-0 in conference) and a top-10 ranking. They are worthy challengers to the Oklahoma teams for a conference championship, and maybe more. They've proven as much with a road win at Oklahoma State. However, if Gary Patterson's team is really going to make a run, they need to take care of business in games like these with "GameDay" on location. Keep an eye on running back Darius Anderson as he's tied for first in the Big 12 with WVU's Justin Crawford with six rushing touchdowns and third with 105 yards per game. The Big 12 is known for quarterbacks, but Saturday's game will feature two of the conference's best rushers.

Prediction

West Virginia coach Dana Holgorsen doesn't get enough credit for how he adapts his offense. This is true over time (see: the Mountaineers power run version of the Air Raid) and in-season. With an extra week to prepare, Holgorsen undoubtedly has some new looks up his sleeve for this game. Because of that, this game should be closer than Vegas pegs it. However, the run defense is a concern and Anderson has excellent patience and vision. TCU should ride him closer to the 26 carries he had against Oklahoma State. Pick: West Virginia +14.5



