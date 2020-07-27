Watch Now: How Conference-Only Schedule Will Impact College Football Playoff ( 1:59 )

West Virginia and former defensive coordinator Vic Koenning mutually parted ways earlier this month after Koenning was placed on leave for alleged mistreatment of players. West Virginia announced his replacements -- yes, plural -- on Monday.

The Mountaineers defensive coaching staff will share coordinating responsibilities during the 2020 college football season. That staff includes defensive line coach Jordan Lesley, defensive backs coach Jahmile Addae and Jeff Koonz as inside linebackers and special teams coach. The team has moved linebackers coach Dontae Wright back one level to coach safeties and promoted analyst Jeff Casteel to an on-field role coaching outside linebackers.

"Given the timing and unique circumstances surrounding the pandemic, we are going to divide responsibilities and use a committee approach," coach Neal Brown said. "We are promoting Jeff Casteel to an on-the-field position and know he will be a great contributor. We have an outstanding group of defensive coaches, and I have the utmost confidence in their ability."

It is unclear who will be calling the specific plays at any given time during the games this season.

Koenning was placed on leave after allegations surfaced of player mistreatment. Sophomore Kerry Martin alleged that, when he made mistakes during practice, Koenning made insensitive remarks about immigrants and individuals with intellectual disabilities. He also alleged that Koenning also made insensitive remarks about recent protests around the country and put inappropriate pressure on Martin after he changed his religion.

"This mutual separation is in the best interest of our football program," athletic director Shane Lyons said in a statement in mid-July. "Coach Brown and I have set high expectations for our coaches, staff and student-athletes, and it is that culture that will allow us to compete for championships. We are moving forward as a program and our coaches, staff and student-athletes have my complete confidence and support."

West Virginia is slated to play Florida State on Sept. 5 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta to open the season.