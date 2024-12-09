After six seasons as the head coach of West Virginia football, Neal Brown was fired after a tenure that included a 37-35 overall record. The Mountaineers went to three bowls under Brown, with a fourth coming this season under interim West Virginia football coach Chad Scott, but WVU football was never ranked in either the AP Top 25 or the CFP Rankings during Brown's half-dozen years. Thus, the West Virginia football coaching search is underway, and the school hopes to land someone who can restore the winning ways of the program.

During the 17 years preceding Brown's run, West Virginia football was ranked by the AP at some point in 16 of them. However, the WVU Mountaineers also have the most wins in FBS history without a national championship, so erasing that dubious distinction will be the top goal for whomever leads the West Virginia football program. If you love the Mountaineers, or just want to know who will call the shots for West Virginia football in the future, be sure to see what the proven team of insiders are saying at EerSports, the 247Sports affiliate that covers West Virginia.

Top West Virginia football coach candidates

One name the staff has identified as a potential target is Jacksonville State head coach Rich Rodriguez. WVU could be digging into its past in rehiring Rich Rod, who made his name as the school's head coach from 2001-07. A West Virginia native, who also played at the school in the 1980s, WVU experienced its most success in program history with Rodriguez in charge. Three of the five 11-win seasons in school history came under him as WVU football achieved a program-best No. 2 AP ranking and won a Sugar Bowl during his seven years at the helm.

Since then, Rodriguez served as head coach for both Michigan and Arizona, with more success at the latter, before spending a couple of years as an offensive coordinator. He's spent the last three years as JSU's head coach, as it transitioned from FCS to FBS, and a bowl win this year would give him three consecutive nine-win seasons at the school. Known as an offensive mastermind, Rich Rod has the Gamecocks 18th in the nation in scoring and third in rushing offense. WVU knows what it's getting if it brings back Rodriguez, and the mere mention of him being a candidate is sure to rile up lots of emotion in Morgantown, considering he didn't originally leave on the best of terms. See more candidates at EerSports.

