West Virginia football saw its 2024 season come to an end with a bowl loss and a 6-7 season, but all of Morgantown is already looking forward to the 2025 campaign and the return of a local hero. Rich Rodriguez is back as West Virginia coach after a 17-year absence, with varying levels of success at multiple stops in between. The Mountaineers were among the elite of the Big East when Rich Rod was last in town, and they will now attempt to reach those same heights under him in the Big 12. The West Virginia football roster doesn't have to be built from the ground up, but Morgantown also has never been considered a top destination for many prospects.

Who could Rodriguez still land from the college football transfer portal, and which West Virginia football recruits could make an immediate impact? If you want the latest West Virginia football news now that Rodriguez is calling the shots for the Mountaineers, be sure be sure to see what the proven team of insiders are saying at EerSports, the 247Sports affiliate that covers WVU.

The EerSports insiders are providing on-the-ground updates on every development surrounding Rodriguez' return and the future of the West Virginia football program, including insights from Chris Anderson and Mike Casazza, who have deep-rooted ties inside and around the West Virginia community. Get all the inside scoop on the football program, plus VIP intel on WVU football, basketball, recruiting and more. Plus get access to the Country Roads Confidential premium message board where you can connect with other West Virginia fans and insiders.

And right now, EerSports is offering 50% off annual subscriptions*, so now is the time to sign up. The team at EerSports already has the latest on all of Rodriguez's moves. Head to EerSports now to see them all.

West Virginia football roster news

After ranking 14th out of 16 Big 12 programs in scoring defense, Rodriguez knows lots of upgrades are needed on that side of the ball. Perhaps the main priority is replacing the production of T.J. Jackson, who has expired his college eligibility after leading the Big 12 with 14 tackles for loss this past season. Jackson also led West Virginia with 6.5 sacks, but he's not the only key loss for WVU's defense.

Safety Anthony Wilson, who led the team in both tackles (101) and interceptions (two) has also expired his eligibility. Meanwhile, linebacker Josiah Trotter, who ranked second with 92 tackles, has entered the 2024 college football transfer portal.

Twelve of the 22 committed recruits for West Virginia football are on the defensive side, and the program is also eyeing former Western Carolina linebacker, Antarron Turner, in the portal. He's received an offer from WVU and is on track to make a visit to campus in the coming days. Turned led WCU in both tackles (61) and sacks (three) last season and would have two years of eligibility remaining. Get more West Virginia football roster updates at EerSports.

How to get insider West Virginia football updates

The EerSports team is bringing up-to-the minute updates on the latest transfer portal targets, how Rodriguez' hiring impacts recruiting and news on which coaches will join Rodriguez in Morgantown. You can only get it all at EerSports.

Who is West Virginia targeting in the transfer portal, and what will Rodriguez's first staff at WVU look like? Go to EerSports to get all the latest West Virginia football news, all from a team of dialed-in Mountaineer insiders, and find out.

And reminder, EerSports is offering 50% off an annual VIP membership, so subscribe now before it's too late.

*Terms: This offer is only available for new members who sign up for an annual subscription to EerSports. After the first year, subscription will re-bill on an annual basis at the regular rate. 247Sports.com reserves the right to alter or cancel this promotion at any time. Please write support@247sports.com with any questions you may have.