Rich Rodriguez will be returning to West Virginia as head football coach, the school announced on Thursday. Rodriguez, who has been at Jacksonville State for the past three seasons, coached the Mountaineers from 2001-07, winning four Big East titles in the process.

During that span, he amassed a 60-26 record with a 34-14 mark in conference play and was known for an innovative, high-scoring spread-option offense. Under his guidance, the Mountaineers twice reached New Year's Six bowls and came close to a BCS National Championship Game appearance in 2007.

Now, 17 years later, Rodriguez will be back on the sidelines in Morgantown.

"We are thrilled to welcome Coach Rich Rodriguez and his family back home," athletic director Wren Baker said in a statement. "Coach Rodriguez understands what it takes to win at West Virginia, and I believe he will pour his heart, soul and every ounce of his energy into our program. I am convinced Coach Rodriguez wants what is best for West Virginia, WVU and West Virginia football, and I am excited about the future of our program."

Rodriguez will replace Neal Brown, who was fired after a six-year stint leading the program. Brown went 37-35 overall and just 25-28 in conference play as WVU struggled to compete for a league title as a member of the Big 12.

"I am thrilled to have the opportunity to be the head football coach at West Virginia University," Rodriguez said. "My family and I are filled with gratitude to lead the Mountaineer football program again and look forward to working with the many supporters, fans, and friends to build the best football program in America! Take Me Home!"

Rodriguez, now 61, has bounced around since his time in Morgantown. He left West Virginia for Michigan but lasted only three seasons in Ann Arbor. He was fired after going 15-22 with a miserable 6-18 record in Big Ten play.

From there, Rodriguez coached Arizona for six seasons. He had a 43-35 record, including a 10-win 2014 campaign, but he was fired after the 2017 season amid an off-field controversy.

He later served stints as an assistant at Ole Miss and UL Monroe before accepting the head-coaching job at Jacksonville State. He oversaw the program's transition from the FCS to FBS level and capped that off by winning the Conference USA title last week. The Gamecocks went 9-2 in their final year of FCS ball and are a combined 18-8 (13-3) in two seasons as an FBS program.