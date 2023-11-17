Who's Playing

Cincinnati Bearcats @ West Virginia Mountaineers

Current Records: Cincinnati 3-7, West Virginia 6-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium -- Morgantown, West Virginia

Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium -- Morgantown, West Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The West Virginia Mountaineers and the Cincinnati Bearcats are set to square off in a Big 12 battle at 2:30 p.m. ET on November 18th at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.

Last Saturday, things were looking good for West Virginia after they put the first points on the board, but unfortunately for them things went downhill from there. They were completely outmatched by Oklahoma on the road and fell 59-20.

Despite their loss, West Virginia saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. CJ Donaldson Jr., who rushed for 79 yards and a touchdown, was perhaps the best of all. Garrett Greene also deserves a shout-out for his two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati finally caught a break after seven consecutive losses. They came out on top against Houston by a score of 24-14 on Saturday.

Cincinnati can attribute much of their success to Corey Kiner, who rushed for 129 yards and two touchdowns. Kiner was no stranger to the big play, taking off on a dash that went for 62 yards.

Oklahoma's win bumped their season record to 8-2 while West Virginia's loss dropped theirs to 6-4.

Looking forward to Saturday, West Virginia is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 4-1 against the spread when playing at home.

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Saturday's match: The Mountaineers have been unstoppable on the ground this season, having averaged 213.8 rushing yards per game. However, it's not like the Bearcats (currently ranked fifth in rushing yards per game) struggle in that department as they've been even better at 223.3 per game. It's looking like Saturday's contest might have some serious battles in the trenches. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other college football content.

Odds

West Virginia is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Cincinnati, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 55.5 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.