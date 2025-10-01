Nicco Marchiol's 2025 season has likely come to an end. The West Virginia quarterback is not expected to suit up again for the Mountaineers this season, according to CBS Sports' Richard Johnson. Marchiol started the first four games of the season but missed last Saturday's loss to Utah with a foot injury. He is already listed as out for Friday night's road matchup with No. 23 BYU.

Marchiol is expected to pursue a medical redshirt and enter the transfer portal after the season, according to On3.

A former four-star recruit who has spent his entire college career at West Virginia, Marchiol helped lead West Virginia to a 2-1 start that included a comeback win over rival Pittsburgh in the Backyard Brawl. But following a loss the following week against Kansas, Marchiol informed coach Rich Rodriguez that he has been dealing with a lingering mid-foot injury.

Marchiol, a redshirt junior, missed the following week's game against Utah while seeing a specialist in Colorado. Rodriguez said Monday on his radio show that Marchiol was with family in Arizona getting more opinions regarding his injury and would miss "a couple weeks."

"What I told him is we've got great doctors and trainers, so I want our doctors and trainers to communicate with his doctors so they get on the same page and know exactly what it is," Rodriguez said. "He's definitely out in the short-term, and then once their doctors talk to our doctors and trainers, we can figure out how long it's going to be, I guess."

College Football QB Power Rankings: Ole Miss' Trinidad Chambliss, Vanderbilt's Diego Pavia on the rise David Cobb

Marchiol redshirted his first year at West Virginia and then spent the past two seasons as the primary backup to Garrett Greene. He opted to stick with the program when Neal Brown was fired and Rodriguez was brought back to Morgantown. If he is granted a medical redshirt for this season, Marchiol will have two years of eligibility remaining.

In 23 games (seven starts), Marchiol has thrown for 1,462 yards, 10 touchdowns and four interceptions while completing 62.3% of his attempts. He's also rushed for 341 yards and four scores.

What's next for West Virginia at quarterback?

With Marchiol out of the picture, the Mountaineers will have to find a new solution at quarterback. Jaylen Henderson, who previously played at Fresno State and Texas A&M, started against Utah before being removed for redshirt freshman Khalil Wilkins. Wilkins led West Virginia on two scoring drives that included his 39-yard touchdown pass to Cam Vaughn that got the Mountaineers on the board in the 48-14 home loss to the Utes.

"We're looking and searching for everything we can to help us," Rodriguez said while alluding to his quarterback situation. "Khalil has got some big, explosive type of ability. I think his upside and his future looks really good."

The loss to Utah dropped West Virginia to 2-3 on the season. The Mountaineers have been outscored 89-24 in their two Big 12 losses. After the BYU game, WVU has a bye week before continuing conference play.