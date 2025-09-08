One of the top playmakers in the Big 12 is expected to miss the remainder of the season due to an injury.

West Virginia star running back Jahiem White suffered a knee injury during the Mountaineers' loss to Ohio on Saturday and is expected to be sidelined the rest of the year, sources tell CBS Sports.

The junior was a preseason All-Big 12 selection after rushing for combined totals of 1,687 yards and 11 touchdowns the last two seasons, including 845 yards and seven touchdowns last year.

White ran for 93 yards and two scores in West Virginia's season-opening win over Robert Morris this season. He also posted 40 yards and a touchdown on six carries against Ohio before suffering the injury on a horse-collar tackle late in the first half.

The Mountaineers, who are in their first season under Rich Rodriguez after his return to Morgantown, face rival Pittsburgh on Saturday.