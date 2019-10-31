West Virginia vs. Baylor odds, line, spread: 2019 college football picks, predictions from expert who's 18-9

The Bears will try to make a statement and stay perfect when No. 12 Baylor hosts the West Virginia Mountaineers on Thursday night. Both teams are coming off a bye week, with the Mountaineers falling to Oklahoma in their last outing. Baylor, meanwhile, moved to 7-0 by amassing 536 yards and forcing three turnovers in a 45-27 victory at Oklahoma State. The Bears are loaded with talent at the skill positions and adept at forcing the other team into mistakes. Thursday's kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET at McLane Stadium. The Bears are 18.5-point favorites in the latest West Virginia vs. Baylor odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 57. Before locking in your Baylor vs. West Virginia picks, make sure you see the college football predictions from SportsLine expert Mike Tierney.

The veteran sportswriter, whose work has appeared in The New York Times and Los Angeles Times, has covered college football at all levels for decades. He has emerged as one of SportsLine's leading analysts in all sports.

What's more, he has had a particularly keen sense for the tendencies of these programs. Tierney is 4-0 in his last four against the spread picks involving the Mountaineers and 18-9 on his last 27 college football picks overall. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

He has studied West Virginia vs. Baylor from every angle.

Tierney knows the Bears' offense puts up big numbers, averaging 484.1 yards and 38.9 points per game. Quarterback Charlie Brewer is 25th in the nation in completion percentage at 66.3 and 32nd in passing yards with 1,866. He has 12 touchdowns and just three interceptions, and it helps to have a pair of 500-yard receivers in Denzel Mims (33 catches for 519 and five TDs) and Tyquan Thornton (26-507-3). The Bears also have a dynamic duo at running back, with John Lovett (446 yards, four TDs, 6.9 yards per carry) and JaMycal Hasty (362-4-6.5) sharing the load.

Baylor has blocked four kicks, recovered seven fumbles and has a plus-six turnover margin. The Mountaineers have minus-four turnover differential, and West Virginia quarterback Austin Kendall has thrown seven interceptions and been sacked nine times. Defensive tackle James Lynch is fifth in the nation with 8.5 sacks, and Clay Johnston has 2.5 to go with his team-high 58 tackles.

But just because the Bears make big plays on both sides of the ball doesn't mean they will cover the Baylor vs. West Virginia spread on Thursday night.

West Virginia's top linebacker, Josh Chandler, is out with a knee injury, but there is plenty of talent in the secondary to step up. Cornerback Josh Norwood leads the team with 52 tackles and six passes defended, and safety Sean Mahone has 33 tackles. Freshman safety Tykee Smith has three passes defended and one interception, which he took back 19 yards for a touchdown. Keith Washington has three interceptions despite missing the past two games, but is expected to return this week.

Offensively, Kendall is completing 63.5 percent of his passes and has thrown for 1,429 yards and 11 touchdowns. Kendall relies heavily on receivers T.J. Simmons and Sam James, who have combined for 72 catches, 797 yards and six scores.

