West Virginia vs. James Madison: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

West Virginia (home) vs. James Madison (away)

Last Season Records: West Virginia 8-4-0; James Madison 9-4-0;

What to Know

James Madison and West Virginia are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. James Madison finished last year at 9-4 and will now try to light the spark for another quality season. While West Virginia was not exactly top dog last year, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 8-4.

A couple stats to keep an eye on: James Madison was second in the nation in passing yards allowed per game, finishing the 2018 season giving up only 186.4 on average. But West Virginia ranked fourth in the nation in passing yards per game, closing the season with 351.30 on average. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

Since the experts predict a loss, James Madison will need to dig deep. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium, West Virginia

Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium, West Virginia TV: AT&T Sportsnet

AT&T Sportsnet Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $74.99

Odds

The Mountaineers are a solid 6 point favorite against the Dukes.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mountaineers as a 5.5 point favorite.

Over/Under: 52

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.