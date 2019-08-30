West Virginia vs. James Madison: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch West Virginia vs. James Madison football game
Who's Playing
West Virginia (home) vs. James Madison (away)
Last Season Records: West Virginia 8-4-0; James Madison 9-4-0;
What to Know
James Madison and West Virginia are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. James Madison finished last year at 9-4 and will now try to light the spark for another quality season. While West Virginia was not exactly top dog last year, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 8-4.
A couple stats to keep an eye on: James Madison was second in the nation in passing yards allowed per game, finishing the 2018 season giving up only 186.4 on average. But West Virginia ranked fourth in the nation in passing yards per game, closing the season with 351.30 on average. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
Since the experts predict a loss, James Madison will need to dig deep. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium, West Virginia
- TV: AT&T Sportsnet
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $74.99
Odds
The Mountaineers are a solid 6 point favorite against the Dukes.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mountaineers as a 5.5 point favorite.
Over/Under: 52
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for Prizes & Play Against Friends with College Pick'em
-
Ohio State vs. FAU odds, expert picks
Stephen Oh has his finger on the pulse of Ohio State football.
-
Ole Miss vs. Memphis odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Memphis vs. Ole Miss game 10,000...
-
College football picks: Week 1 Friday
A closer look at the top games on the Friday slate in Week 1 of the 2019 college football season
-
Wisconsin vs. USF pick, live stream
The Bulls host the Badgers in the 2019 season opener for both programs
-
Alabama vs. Duke odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer simulated Saturday's Duke vs. Alabama game 10,000 times
-
Colorado vs. Colorado State picks, odds
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Colorado vs. Colorado State game 10,000...