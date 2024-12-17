The lone bowl game on Tuesday's college football slate will be a late-night affair between No. 25 Memphis and West Virginia in the Frisco Bowl. This will mark the first meeting between West Virginia and Memphis in football as both programs look to close out the 2024 season on a high note.

West Virginia finished the season 6-6 and fired coach Neal Brown after the program went 37-35 under his watch. The Mountaineers moved quickly to find Brown's replacement and hired a familiar face in Jacksonville State coach Rich Rodriguez to lead the program. Rodriguez previously coached at the school from 2001-07 before taking the Michigan job.

Memphis went 10-2 and finished tied for third place in the AAC behind Army and Tulane. The Tigers played spoiler during the final week of the regular season, upsetting Tulane to end its hopes of reaching the College Football Playoff. The Tigers won seven of their final eight games after losing to Navy on Sept. 21.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the Frisco Bowl.

West Virginia vs. Memphis: Need to know

Garrett Greene's final game with WVU: West Virginia's star quarterback will play his final game with the program on Tuesday. Greene has been with the WVU program for five years and played 45 games with the program during that stretch. Greene threw for 1,972 yards and 13 touchdowns and ran for 656 yards and five touchdowns this season. He helped WVU win the Duke's Mayo Bowl over North Carolina last season.

Turnover margin is key for Memphis: Memphis enters this game tied for second in the FBS (+16) in turnover margin. Only James Madison (+17) had a better turnover margin than Memphis this season. The Tigers' defense recorded 10 interceptions as a team and forced 24 fumbles on the season. Memphis linebacker Chandler Martin recorded a team-high four forced fumbles and an interception.

Can WVU build momentum for 2025?: West Virginia will enter a new era in 2025 when Rodriguez officially takes over the program. West Virginia offensive coordinator Chad Scott will serve as the interim coach for the bowl game before the keys get handed over to Rodriguez. Rodriguez left WVU as one of the most successful coaches in program history and will have a chance to add to his legacy starting next season. A win in the bowl game would be a good starting point.

How to watch Frisco Bowl live

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 17 | Time: 9 p.m. ET

Location: Toyota Stadium -- Frisco, Texas

TV: ESPN | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Frisco Bowl prediction, picks

Memphis had an incredible season, and it's not over yet. The Tigers could finish as one of the highest-ranked Group of Five teams with a win over West Virginia, while the Mountaineers are looking for some positive momentum heading into next season after firing Brown. This will be the final game Greene will play as a member of West Virginia. His team will help him end his WVU career on a positive note with an upset win over the Tigers. Pick: West Virginia +4.5

