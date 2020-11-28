Who's Playing

No. 14 Oklahoma @ West Virginia

Current Records: Oklahoma 6-2; West Virginia 5-3

What to Know

The Oklahoma Sooners are 5-0 against the West Virginia Mountaineers since October of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Oklahoma and West Virginia will face off in a Big 12 battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Since neither squad is a stranger to landslide victories this season, you'd better bet it will be hard-fought showdown.

The Sooners ran circles around the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday, and the extra yardage (492 yards vs. 246 yards) paid off. Oklahoma put the hurt on Oklahoma State with a sharp 41-13 victory. Oklahoma's win was all the more impressive since the Cowboys were averaging only 17.83 points allowed on the season. QB Spencer Rattler continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, passing for four TDs and 301 yards on 24 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown.

Meanwhile, the Mountaineers strolled past the TCU Horned Frogs with points to spare last week, taking the game 24-6. West Virginia's success was spearheaded by the efforts of WR T.J. Simmons, who caught four passes for two TDs and 90 yards, and RB Leddie Brown, who picked up 156 yards on the ground on 24 carries.

The Sooners are the favorite in this one, with an expected 10.5-point margin of victory. They are currently five-for-five against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Their wins bumped Oklahoma to 6-2 and West Virginia to 5-3. Oklahoma has been dynamite on the offensive side of the ball, averaging 45.50 points per game. We'll see if the Mountaineers can find some way to disarm them.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium -- Morgantown, West Virginia

Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium -- Morgantown, West Virginia TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Sooners are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Mountaineers, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -111

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Oklahoma have won all of the games they've played against West Virginia in the last six years.