West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State football game
Who's Playing
West Virginia (home) vs. No. 21 Oklahoma State (away)
Current Records: West Virginia 4-6; Oklahoma State 7-3
What to Know
The West Virginia Mountaineers are home on Saturday, but with the point spread against them by 6.5 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. West Virginia and the Oklahoma State Cowboys will face off in a Big 12 battle at noon ET at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. The Mountaineers aren't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.
West Virginia didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Kansas State Wildcats last week, but they still walked away with a 24-20 victory. West Virginia's success was spearheaded by the efforts of WR George Campbell, who caught five passes for 92 yards and two TDs, and QB Jarret Doege, who passed for 234 yards and three TDs on 30 attempts. Near the top of the highlight reel was Doege's 50-yard TD bomb to WR Bryce Wheaton in the fourth quarter.
Meanwhile, when you finish with 200 more yards than your opponent like Oklahoma State did last week, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They had enough points to win and then some against the Kansas Jayhawks, taking their contest 31-13. Oklahoma State RB Chuba Hubbard looked sharp as he rushed for 122 yards and two TDs on 23 carries.
Their wins bumped West Virginia to 4-6 and Oklahoma State to 7-3. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Mountaineers are second worst in the nation in rushing yards per game, with only 76.7 on average. To make matters even worse for the Mountaineers, the Cowboys enter the game with 261.8 rushing yards per game on average, good for eighth best in the nation. So the cards are definitely stacked in Oklahoma State's favor.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium -- Morgantown, West Virginia
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Cowboys are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Mountaineers.
Over/Under: 56
Series History
Oklahoma State have won all of the games they've played against West Virginia in the last five years.
- Nov 17, 2018 - Oklahoma State 45 vs. West Virginia 41
- Oct 28, 2017 - Oklahoma State 50 vs. West Virginia 39
- Oct 29, 2016 - Oklahoma State 37 vs. West Virginia 20
- Oct 10, 2015 - Oklahoma State 33 vs. West Virginia 26
