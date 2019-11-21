West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

West Virginia (home) vs. No. 21 Oklahoma State (away)

Current Records: West Virginia 4-6; Oklahoma State 7-3

What to Know

The West Virginia Mountaineers are home on Saturday, but with the point spread against them by 6.5 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. West Virginia and the Oklahoma State Cowboys will face off in a Big 12 battle at noon ET at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. The Mountaineers aren't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

West Virginia didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Kansas State Wildcats last week, but they still walked away with a 24-20 victory. West Virginia's success was spearheaded by the efforts of WR George Campbell, who caught five passes for 92 yards and two TDs, and QB Jarret Doege, who passed for 234 yards and three TDs on 30 attempts. Near the top of the highlight reel was Doege's 50-yard TD bomb to WR Bryce Wheaton in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, when you finish with 200 more yards than your opponent like Oklahoma State did last week, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They had enough points to win and then some against the Kansas Jayhawks, taking their contest 31-13. Oklahoma State RB Chuba Hubbard looked sharp as he rushed for 122 yards and two TDs on 23 carries.

Their wins bumped West Virginia to 4-6 and Oklahoma State to 7-3. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Mountaineers are second worst in the nation in rushing yards per game, with only 76.7 on average. To make matters even worse for the Mountaineers, the Cowboys enter the game with 261.8 rushing yards per game on average, good for eighth best in the nation. So the cards are definitely stacked in Oklahoma State's favor.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium -- Morgantown, West Virginia

Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium -- Morgantown, West Virginia TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cowboys are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Mountaineers.

Over/Under: 56

Series History

Oklahoma State have won all of the games they've played against West Virginia in the last five years.