A pair of 4-2 Big 12 teams will square off on Saturday afternoon when West Virginia hosts Oklahoma State. The Mountaineers had their four-game winning streak snapped in stunning fashion last week, as they gave up a Hail Mary to Houston on the final play of the game. They erased an 11-point deficit to take a 39-35 lead with 12 seconds remaining, but the Cougars answered with a 49-yard touchdown pass as time expired. Oklahoma State is riding a two-game winning streak following wins over Kansas State and then-No. 23 Kansas.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown. The Mountaineers are favored by 3.5 points in the latest West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State odds, while the over/under is set at 50 points, per SportsLine consensus.

West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State spread: West Virginia -3.5

West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State over/under: 50 points

West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State money line: West Virginia: -174, Oklahoma State: +145

Why West Virginia can cover

West Virginia is coming off a brutal last-second loss at Houston, but it won its previous four games and was in a position to extend that winning streak. The Mountaineers have notched wins over Pittsburgh, Texas Tech and TCU this season, and they have extra rest after losing to Houston on a Thursday. They rank sixth in the Big 12 in points allowed per game (22.7).

Quarterback Garrett Greene threw for 391 yards and two touchdowns against Houston, including a 50-yard touchdown pass to Hudson Clement with 12 seconds remaining. Greene has thrown for 935 yards, six touchdowns and one interception while rushing for 232 yards and five scores. Oklahoma State has only gone on the road twice this season, losing to Iowa State in one of those games.

Why Oklahoma State can cover

Oklahoma State had a disappointing two-week stretch in September when it lost to South Alabama and Iowa State, but it used its bye week to reset. The Cowboys returned from their bye with a rejuvenated spirit, leading to consecutive wins over Kansas State and then-No. 23 Kansas. They were 11.5-point home underdogs against Kansas State and were 3-point home underdogs against the Jayhawks.

Senior quarterback Alan Bowman completed 28 of 41 passes for 336 yards and two touchdowns against Kansas, giving him three straight games with at least 235 passing yards. Sophomore running back Ollie Gordon II leads the rushing attack with 87 carries for 534 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 6.1 yards per attempt. The Cowboys rank seventh in the conference in points allowed per game (24.7). See which team to pick here.

How to make West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State picks

